Venice Film Festival 2020, from Cate Blanchett to Hideo Kojima: here are the juries

A few hours after the announcement of the official program of the Venice International Film Festival 2020, scheduled in a revised form in the Covid-19 era at the Lido from 2 to 12 September, all the names that will make up the juries of the various sections of the event have been revealed, from the Competition to Horizons.

For the Venice competition 77, the name of Cate Blanchett as jury president had already been revealed, and now we know that together with the extraordinary interpreter we will also find the directors and screenwriters Veronika Frantz (The Lodge) e Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), the Italian writer Nicola Lagioia (La Ferocia), the directors and screenwriters Christian Petzold (The writer's woman) e Cristi Puiu (Encounters) and the actress Ludivine Segnier (The New Pope).

For the section Horizons the President of the Jury will be Claire Denis, accompanied in his critical work by the Spanish director Oskar Alegria (Zumiriki), by the director and screenwriter Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah – The Series), by the Israeli producer Katriel Schory and the US producer Christine Vachon (I'm not here, Carol).

For the Venice Opera First Prize "Luigi De Laurentis"we will find instead to judge Claudio Giovannesi (Gomorrah – The Series), Remi Bonhomme is Dora Bouchoucha, while the section Venice Virtual Reality there will be the director Celine Tricart (The Key), Asif Kapadia (The Warrior, Maradona) and finally the most surprising name of all, Hideo Kojima, noble and beloved author of video games like Metal Gear Solid is Death Stranding.

