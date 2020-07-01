Sports

Uruguay prepares for the return of football: when the contest will resume and what the new protocol will be like

July 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The coach of Olimpia de Panamá recognized that La Pulga could display his talent with any shirt and highlighted a gesture he always has towards the National Team, however, he said that a change in his style of play could give him a better result

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.