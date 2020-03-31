Uncharted, Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife delayed to 2021

Share it:

The release schedule for Sony Pictures has been dramatically affected by the pandemic and almost all of the major releases the production company had planned for this year have been delayed.

IGN has been able to confirm that Venom 2 is the only film that maintains its release date for October 2, 2020, with others such as 2021 being delayed Uncharted, Morbius and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The adaptation of Monster Hunter is another one that has been saved and for the moment it also maintains its release date for September 4, 2020 while others have not been so lucky.

The production of Uncharted was canceled a few days before starting and its date has passed from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021. With Morbius it has gone from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been moved until March 5, 2021.

The release dates of all future Sony Pictures titles are as follows:

Greyhound (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (previously 06/12/2020)

Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) – 10/23/2020 (before 1/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Pictures) – 1/15/2021 (before 07/08/2020)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Pictures) – 03/05/2021 (before 07/10/2020)

Sony / Marvel Morbius (Columbia Pictures) – 03/19/2021 (before 07/31/2020)

Uncharted (Columbia Pictures) – 8/10/2021 (before 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (before 08/10/2021)

Sony is just one of the many film production companies that has seen its plans for 2020 modified due to this surprise pandemic that has forced the film industry to paralyze and many others along the way as the thousands of deaths are accumulating in different countries. It is still expected that the situation will worsen before it starts to improve and that in summer almost everything is under control.