Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The specters have returned! Sony finally released the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teaser not long ago, after almost two years of anticipation. The highly anticipated film will follow in the footsteps of the 2021 smash Ghostbuster: Afterlife, which introduced viewers to a whole new team of hunters. The brilliant Paul Rudd will direct the highly anticipated film, starring the majority of the Afterlife ensemble.

The 2021 film whisks the characters away from New York City to a little hamlet in Oklahoma. However, the teaser suggests that the group is back in their hometown, facing a frigid adversary. Next year, theaters will welcome the fifth film in the series. Regarding the 2024 picture, this is all the information you want.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date

As a result of the Hollywood strikes, Sony has delayed the release of seven films, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which will now be available on March 29, 2024. Sony has delayed the release of the next Ghostbusters film, shifting it from its original Christmastime prediction to around Easter weekend in 2024. ‘

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have delayed many films, including Gran Turismo, Madame Web, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Sony has also delayed Gran Turismo and Madame Web.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Cast

Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson

Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler

Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler

Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler

Patton Oswalt as Hubert

Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Domingo

Logan Kim as Podcast

Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman

Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz

Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore

Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz

William Atherton as Walter Peck

So, although many of the original cast members will be back for the newest Ghostbusters film, there will also be several new faces. Following directly on from the events of Afterlife, the sequel continues in the same vein as its predecessor. A whole city’s worth of people have perished due to a far larger ghost catastrophe, and the Spengler family will find themselves entangled in it.

Some of the original cast members will make a triumphant comeback to the series, and New York City, the setting for the first Ghostbusters, will be back in the spotlight. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson all had brief appearances in Afterlife, but it seems like they’ll be playing considerably larger parts in Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Plot

The Spengler family decides to leave Summerville, Oklahoma, and return to the historic New York City firehouse, the original Ghostbusters’ starting point. There, they will assist the original Ghostbusters in developing a top-secret research facility to further enhance their method of ghostbusting.

However, both the new and old Ghostbusters must band together to defend their home and the planet from an ominous and ill-defined threat that might unwittingly bring about a second Ice Age due to the unearthing of a long-lost artifact: the Death Chill.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Creators

James Reitman succeeded his father, Ivan, as director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. But Reitman won’t be helming this one. Gil Kenan, the man behind Monster House and a veteran of several “kids fighting monsters” projects, will take over the helm. However, Reitman’s departure won’t be long in coming, since he has still committed to working on the film as a co-writer and producer with Kenan. Photographer Eric Steelberg (Juno) and co-producer Jason Blumenfeld (Tully) are both involved in the original Afterlife film.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer

New York City will play host to the return of the Ghostbusters in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Sony has unveiled the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the sequel in which the original cast returns with a new generation of Ghostbusters ready to take on the most formidable ghost they’ve ever faced.

The new protagonists from Ghostbusters: Afterlife wear official Ghostbuster uniforms at the very end of the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teaser. This might mean that they have assumed the role of the original Ghostbusters and are now leading the charge.

Although we do get a sight of Ray Stantz (Dan Akroyd), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) in uniform, it seems that they are serving adviser roles this time around. However, the new figures wear both the classic ’80s outfits and modernized orange Ghostbusters costumes, most likely signifying a new squad taking the lead.

The teaser trailer revealed several storyline points from the film. A “death chill” descends over New York City, which is already battling a brutal heat wave. As a result of an ancient relic releasing malevolent energy, people freeze to death.

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Only cinemas will have the new sequel to the smash hit Afterlife. After its theatrical run ends, Frozen Empire will likely also be accessible on streaming sites like Hulu and Prime Video, similar to how the 2021 film finally found its way there.