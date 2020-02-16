"UEFA has dared to do with the City what it did not do with the PSG", the reactions to the sanction of the City

Share it:

In Carousel Confidential we like to dig through the pipes and since the sanction was announced to the City we have got to work to find out what the great European clubs think about it.

And the most widespread opinion has surprised us. Many agree to tell us: "UEFA has dared to do with the City what he had no noses to do with the PSG ".

It must be remembered that the Parisian team underwent an exact same investigation on those inflated sponsorships but unlike Del City, went unpunished. And our sources agree when it comes to highlighting the Quid of the matter: It is not the same to sanction the United Arab Emirates as it is to Qatar.

There are some who are more powerful than others. There are sheiks and sheiks. And the PSG owner even camouflaged after Oryx Qatar Sports Investements It is still the State of Qatar, the same one that will organize the 2022 World Cup and that is leaving a lot of money from the hand of FIFA in the world of football.

What about Gabriel Paulista and the Spanish team?

Well, things are slower than expected. The central Valencia not yet selectable and much would have to speed up paperwork to see him in the short term with the shirt of Spain.

His agents were very optimistic, he has been wet in public many times, but the procedures are against him. Luís Enrique continues to meet with his staff to prepare the March list and beyond the sprain he suffered on Friday, he does not appear in the prelist because he still cannot be summoned

In the face of the next Eurocopa, whole band players such as Iñaki Williams or Ferrán Torres win, the attention of the Moreno-Alcacer couple who triumphs in Villareal is followed and there are doubts with the return or not of ISCO to the national team

The Basque Federation goes with Rubiales in the next elections to the RFEF

And it is an important fact because it is one of the territorial ones that was in the air before knowing the intentions of Iker Casillas. Recall that in the 2018 vote Rubiales's rival was Larrea, that as head of the guipuzcoana dominated several votes of the Basque Country.

As Carrusel Confidencial can tell, Luis María Elustondo recently moved to Las Rozas to show his support for the current board of directors of the federation in the face of the upcoming elections, something that ensures more votes in the Rubiales serve

Castilla La Mancha, Castilla León, Madrid and the eternal doubt Galicia are the federations that may not vote for Rubiales unanimously in the next elections. As we have in this program, Casillas still does not call Rubiales, there is no relationship between them and the role that LaLiga plays in this situation is another chapter of the Thebes-Rubiales war.