Ubisoft, rumor: the announcement of Hyper Scape, new FPS battle royale is coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the digital event dedicated to Ubisoft games is still a few days away, new rumors claim that the French software house will reveal a new title to the public during the day. According to the rumor, popped up on Twitter, it is a battle royale with first-person camera called Hyper Scape.

The game, whose code name should be Prisma Dimensions, is a triple A project in development at Ubisoft Montreal, a team that has worked in the past on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and several episodes of the series Assassin's Creed. The tweet of the insider who revealed the imminent announcement of the game speaks of an incoming teaser, it is therefore likely that Ubisoft wants to limit itself to revealing the existence of the game only to then show a gameplay video on the occasion of the Ibisoft Forward. Unfortunately, the details regarding the style and setting of the game, whose name suggests that it can be set in space, are not present in the tweet.

Speaking of Ubisoft Forward, did you know that according to some rumors, Far Cry 6 will also be announced at the event? We also remind you that, according to some web domains and Twitter accounts, Prince of Persia may return shortly.