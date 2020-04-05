Sports

Two children go viral by recreating numerous historical goals in the home garden

April 5, 2020
Edie Perez
In quarantine times, the wit sharpens. During these days, social networks have become the perfect showcase to show hobbies, hidden talents, and even challenges to kill time.

However, these little ones have gone further, leaving us all with our mouths open. They have managed to make a video of almost two minutes, in which they imitate epic goals within the history of the king sport, daring with long shots, overcoming the defensive barrier and doing dribbles of category.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo to Maradona, passing by players of the stature of Ronaldinho or Beckham. A gift for soccer lovers that brings together the great figures of this sport, with key moments from historical matches.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

