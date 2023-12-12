Twisters: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Stay seated, storm chasers! There will be a tornado of excitement in the upcoming sequel to the classic catastrophe film Twister. Twisters, the next film in the action-packed storm-chasing franchise, seems like it will be a thrilling new chapter. The first film’s audience is waiting with bated breath for news on the sequel’s storyline and casting decisions.

For many years, the unforgettable catastrophe movie Twister from 1996 has enjoyed cult classic status, and rightfully so. Epic storms, a riveting love story, and an ensemble of superb actors—this action movie has it all. For decades, viewers have flocked to Twister for its stunning imagery, heart-pounding music, and iconic sequences. The film’s popularity was due to more than simply its thrilling action sequences and touching scenes.

Twisters

Twister also influenced merchandise and amusement park attractions, further solidifying its place in popular culture. Iconic moments like a storm ripping across a cornfield or the memorable phrase “We’ve got cows!” are hard to forget. Twister has been a mainstay of ’90s and beyond films because of its enduring impact that spans more than 20 years.

The unveiling of Twister’s long-awaited sequel has fans giddy with excitement, wondering what the future holds for the exciting journey it offers to take them on. Get ready to face the elements—we’re going to examine Twisters closely—so put on your waterproof gear!

Twisters Release Date

Deadline has planned the premiere of the Twister sequel for July 19, 2024. KWTV-DT, an Oklahoma City-based TV station, reported that Twisters began principal shooting in May 2023 with a scheduled conclusion in July. The SAG-AFTRA strike halted production. In the United States, Universal will be in charge of the film’s release, while Warner Bros. will be in charge of distribution elsewhere.

Twisters Cast

In addition to Daisy Edgar-Jones, Twisters will include Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Daryl McCormack.

The original film’s protagonists, played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, have a daughter, and Edgar-Jones, who we last saw in Where the Crawdads Sing and one of the top Disney Plus movies, Fresh, is going to portray her. We are not anticipating Hunt’s appearance in the film at this time, but rumors to the contrary persist.

On May 12, 2023, the cast of the movie was announced to include Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, as well as Brandon Perea, who had a significant role in the film Nope. David Corenswet, who would go on to appear in Superman Legacy, and Daryl McCormack, who was in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, were both cast members of Twister 2 a few days later.

The cast list is as follows:

Daisy Edgar-Jones



Glen Powell



Anthony Ramos



Brandon Perea



Daryl McCormack



Maura Tierney



Harry Hadden-Paton



Sasha Lane



Kiernan Shipka



Nik Dodani



David Corenswet



Tunde Adebimpe



Katy O’Brianian

Twisters Plot

Rather than being a straight sequel, Twisters’ Tale will function more as a legacy sequel. The expecting daughter of storm-chasers Jo Thornton and Bill Harding is the common thread between the original and Twister sequels. Twister concludes with Jo and Bill having made up and resolved to keep dating.

Set years after the events of the first Twister film, the tale will inevitably center on their daughter as an adult. Given the name, our new heroine will undoubtedly follow in her parents’ footsteps and become a stormchaser who is completely enamored with twisters. The protagonist of Twister may follow in Bill’s footsteps and try to implement more sophisticated tornado-detection technologies.

Exploring the protagonist’s somewhat strained relationship with her parents in the Twisters plot could provide fire for character conflict. She may still become an expert storm chaser by the film’s conclusion, no matter how much she resists the urge to drive toward and study tornadoes. Minari and Munyurangabo, Lee Isaac Chung’s first movie, demonstrated his skill as a director of powerful family-driven storylines.

Twisters: About the original

With almost $494 million worldwide, the original Twister from 1996 was an immediate smash. The phenomenal box-office success of the picture was largely attributable to its groundbreaking visual effects. Jan de Bont, the genius behind the smash blockbuster Speed, directed the picture, while Steven Spielberg, the famed producer, served as an executive producer. Michael Crichton, the man responsible for Jurassic Park, wrote the script. Dr. Jo Harding is a bright professor at a university, and we follow her and her courageous students in this now-iconic film as they brace themselves to confront the most devastating storm in decades.

Twisters Trailer

We probably won’t see a trailer for Twister 2 until sometime in the spring of 2024, as it is not set to premiere until then. We will have to be patient before we see the new film in its entirety since the SAG-AFTRA strike delayed production. For a dose of throwback fun, here’s the original Twister teaser.