True Beauty Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The third season of True Beauty is a forthcoming and eagerly anticipated Korean drama series. True Beauty was an excellent book that immersed me in the lives of fantastic characters.

The romance was charming and did an excellent job of tying the narrative together. Everyone graduates from Saebom High School by the end of Season 1, two years before Ju-Kyung and Su-ho’s separation.

True Beauty fans are eager to learn more regarding the upcoming season as they anticipate the third installment.

We recognize your eagerness, so here are the specifics regarding the final point season of True Beauty.

Since its premiere on December 9, 2020, True Beauty, a delightful romantic and comedy series based on Yaongyi’s Line Webtoon, has amassed a devoted fan base.

Fans have praised the show’s depiction of a high school romance, and are avidly awaiting news about a potential True Beauty season 2.

True Beauty continues to enjoy consistent popularity and ratings over the course of its run, solidifying its position as a fan-favorite program.

With its effective implementation of a comedy about love genre, Search True Beauty has attracted a large audience anxious to discover what else the plot has in store for them.

The anticipation for the second season of the show has reached an all-time high, leaving fans anxious for more.

True Beauty is a successful romantic comedy based on a continuing worldwide webcomic. Even before it aired, Ga-Young garnered a great deal of attention due to its stellar cast, including Cha Eunwoo and In-Youp.

Due to the fact that the webtoon has not concluded, despite Season 1 having a definitive conclusion, fans expect that the drama will have a second season, which may encompass sections of the webtoon that were previously unexplored as well as address the disappointments of season 1.

Howdy, folks! I am aware that you have already viewed the first season about True Beauty and are looking forward to the impending season.

True Beauty is without a doubt among the most renowned Korean dramas of all time. If you enjoy romantic stories, then you will certainly lament Korean dramas, notably True Beauty.

True Beauty Season 3 Release Date

There has been no official announcement as to whether or not True Beauty will return to feed a third season as of yet.

There is a chance that “True Beauty Season 3,” the highly anticipated third season of “The True Beauty,” will premiere before the final year of 2025.

The production team has made significant progress on the series despite the lack of an organization release date.

As spectators submerge themselves in a hazardous competition in which contestants risk their lives in order for financial freedom, rumors circulate as to whether True Beauty is going to return for a highly anticipated third season or be abruptly cancelled.

True Beauty Season 3 Cast

Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-kyung

Lee Go-eun as young Ju-kyung

Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho

Lee Seung-woo as young Su-ho

Hwang In-youp as Han Seo-jun

Park Yoo-na as Kang Su-jin

Jang Hye-jin as Hong Hyun-sook

Park Ho-san as Lim Jae-pil

Im Se-mi as Lim Hee-kyung

Kim Min-gi as Lim Ju-young

Jung Joon-ho as Lee Joo-heon

Yeo Joo-ha as Han Go-woon

Park Hyun-jung as Lee Mi-hyang

Seo Sang-won as Kang Jun-hyuk

Yoo Dam-yeon as Kim Ji-yeon

Oh Eui-sik as Han Joon-woo

Kang Min-ah as Choi Soo-ah

Lee Il-jun as Yoo Tae-hoon

True Beauty Season 3 Trailer

True Beauty Season 3 Plot

The series has not been renewed for roughly a third season by TVN. Due to the paucity of information regarding True Beauty’s third season, we can only speculate regarding the narrative.

However, we can anticipate that the upcoming season will continue up where the previous season left off.

The protagonist in the romantic comedy “True Beauty” is a high school student nicknamed Lim Ju Gyeong who gains notoriety for her beauty after uncovering a cosmetics application technique on YouTube.

Her skill with cosmetics enables her to transform into a deity. She would rather perish than disclose her true identity to others.

It describes her relationship with Lee Su Ho, the only person who has ever seen her without cosmetics.

Lee Su Ho is an affable and appealing young man who, despite a traumatic past, gives an appearance of being casual but is, in reality, extraordinarily generous.

They acquire knowledge from others, confide with another, as well as eventually fall in love, however Su Ho is unable to help Ju Gyeong recognize her inherent attractiveness.

After viewing Real Beauty a second time, I realized that physical appearance does not always define beauty; rather, having wonderful ideals and living in an attractive environment define beauty.

In the concluding scene, Seojun observes that Suho favors Jugyeong, so he approaches Jugyeong on purpose. Suho rescues Jugyeong, who reveals her true appearance.

As a result, Jugyeong reveals her true identity and reveals everything to Suho, becoming his dispatch girl. In the interim, Seojun instructs Jugyeong to come back his headgear.

At a comic book store, Jugyeong meets Suho without any makeup. Meanwhile, on her first day during her new school, her makeup gains her popularity. However, she is concerned Suho will discover the truth behind her makeup.

Jugyeong is tormented by her classmates since they believe she is unattractive. A man rescues Jugyeong when she stands on the brink of a terrace, believing she is suicidal. Later, because of her father, she must change institutions and residences.”

In the subsequent season, the primary character’s story continues. As of the time of this writing, there aren’t any official updates in the matter, but if there are any, we will inform you.

“True Beauty” is a romantic comedy that chronicles the tale of a high school student, Lim Ju Gyeong, whose gains popularity as a stunning girl after learning the cosmetics application technique from YouTube.