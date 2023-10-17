Treadstone Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Tim Kring, who also serves as one of the show’s executive producers, devised the action drama TV series ‘Treadstone’ as a predecessor to the ‘Bourne’ film franchise. The USA Network’s spy series recounts the early days of a secret CIA program that gives its trainees near-superhuman abilities. The events of ‘Treadstone’ span several decades and take place in a variety of settings, from Washington, D.C. to Berlin and beyond. The show’s first season was very favorably received. Will there be a second season of “Treadstone?” So, let’s find out.

Treadstone Season 2 Release Date

The second season of USA Network’s Jason Bourne rip-off Treadstone has been canceled. The success of the show and the channel’s overall transition to new content are both crucial. Due to these two issues, Treadstone was unable to successfully adapt the global spy action of the Bourne franchise into an episodic television format.

Season 1 of Treadstone was largely influenced by Jason Bourne. In 1973, John Randolph Bentley (Jeremy Irvine) was abducted by the KGB, who then trained him for assassination and other activities on behalf of the Soviet Union. Treadstone’s sleeper spies have awoken in the present day.

Season 1 of Treadstone is now available on Amazon Prime, increasing the show’s exposure and potential viewership. Unfortunately, the show’s audience was deemed not robust enough to continue. Treadstone was canceled after its second season.

Treadstone Season 2: Why was it canceled?

The demise of Treadstone followed the network’s decision to end its horror spinoff series The Purge. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing transition from scripted to live-action programming, such as WWE Raw.

Based on ratings, the United States has suggested that it will prioritize event series above continuing series. The initial Treadstone episode was seen by 645k live viewers and an additional 1.84m on delay. USA decided to cancel Treadstone after its season finale rating dropped to 371,000 due to negative reviews.

Treadstone Story

Through a behavior modification technique, the fictitious CIA black ops program Operation Treadstone in Treadstone transforms its members into virtually superhuman assassins. As the series progresses, we see sleeper spies from all around the world suddenly ‘awakened’ and back to work on their murderous tasks. The program deconstructs the assassins, wiping their memories and removing their moral compass so that they can assassinate targets anywhere in the world.

Beginning in 1973 with an incident in East Berlin, the series delves into Treadstone’s history. One of the program’s spies, John Randolph Bentley (Jeremy Irvine), manages to elude his Soviet captors and go on this adventure. The narrative quickly jumps to the current day to reveal what happens after a number of assets are forcibly “activated” or awakened during a tense situation.

Treadstone Cast

Jeremy Irvine as John Randolph Bentley

Tracy Ifeachor as Tara Coleman

Han Hyo-joo as Soyun Park

Omar Metwally as Matt Edwards

Brian J. Smith as Doug McKenna

Gabrielle Scharnitzky as Petra Andropov

Emilia Schüle as young Petra

Michelle Forbes as Ellen Becker

Michael Gaston as Dan Levine

Jung-woo Seo as Dae Park

Min-jun Woo as Jin-woo Park

Tess Haubrich as Samantha McKenna

Patrick Fugit as Stephen Haynes

Lee Jong-hyuk as Colonel Shin

Oliver Walker as Matheson

Shruti Haasan as Nira Patel

Merab Ninidze as Yuri Leniov

Tzi Ma as General Chin-Hwa Kwon

Treadstone Season 2 Plot

The first season of Treadstone ties together its two main plotlines when an older Bentley is met by Petra Andropov (Gabrielle Scharnitzky), his former captive and girlfriend, who begs for his help in bringing down Treadstone. Season 2 of Treadstone would have followed the scenario established in the first season, which took place in the 1970s and revealed the inspiration for Treadstone, the infamous KGB program Cicada.

Meanwhile, in the present day, SoYun (Han Hyo-joo), an awakened cicada Treadstone Agent, learns that her family consented to her kid being transported to the same facility where she had been transformed into an asset. In addition, in Season 2 of Treadstone, it appeared that Ellen Becker (Michelle Forbes) was going to take over Treadstone and all of its assets. It’s quite disappointing that Treadstone season 2 was canceled because the season 1 finale focused more on setting up events for season 2 than on closing up plot strands.

Treadstone Season 2 Trailer

There is no Season 2 Treadstone trailer available at this time. You can check out the preview for Season 1 for now.

Where to watch Treadstone?

The Treadstone premiered on USA and is now available on Funimation and Hulu.

Treadstone Age Rating

The TV-MA rating indicates that Treadstone is intended for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for those under the age of 17. Any or all of the following may be included in this program: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.