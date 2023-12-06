Transformers One: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Featuring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox, Michael Bay directed the 2007 live-action Transformers film. There have been six more Transformers films since then, each starring a new cast and directed by a different man. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the fifth installment in the franchise, returned to theaters in June 2023 after a five-year break.

With Paramount’s first approval coming in 2020, Transformers One has been in the works for some time. The release of Transformers One has been eagerly awaited by fans ever since its announcement. This film will satisfy the public’s insatiable need for origin tales. The backstory of beloved figures is always fascinating to explore.

Transformers One

The reasons for their behavior and the evolution of their relationships may be better understood by the audience. Despite being anthropomorphic, these robots have feelings. The tone of Transformers One will vary from that of the live-action films as it is an animated feature. Returning to the franchise’s roots while keeping the tone light will be refreshing. Here is all the information we have on Transformers One:*.

Transformers One Release Date

Deadline reports that Transformers One is now scheduled to premiere in cinemas on Friday, September 13, 2024. This new film from Paramount Pictures about extraterrestrial robots with the ability to pass themselves off as everyday household appliances was originally set to release on July 19th, only a few short months ago.

Regardless of the postponement, the film will not be released until a little over a year after viewers saw the Autobots and Maximals link up in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which was featured on our 2023 movie schedule on June 9th.

Since 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight and 2018’s Bumblebee, the longest time between entries in this series has been much longer. Conversely, a full-length animated film hasn’t been released to theaters in almost four decades.

Transformers One Cast

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson are among the A-listers on the Transformers One cast. They will star as beloved Transformers characters with the remainder of the Transformers One ensemble. His career trajectory has been fairly remarkable, going from Thor to Optimus Prime.

The current cast list for Transformers: One.

Chris Hemsworth as Optimus Prime

Brian Tyree Henry as Megatron

Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime

Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion

Scarlett Johansson as Elita

Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee

Transformers One Story

Little information has been revealed regarding Transformers One, but based on what we do know, it seems that the tale will revolve around the downfall of Cybertron, the ascent to power of Megatron, and the formation of the Autobots by Optimus Prime.

It also doesn’t seem to be part of the live-action feature series, which will presumably resume in June with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This makes it hard to foretell the future of Transformers One and the new continuity it will introduce.

To ensure that Transformers One delivers on its promise of a completely new adventure in the Transformers series, it is reasonable to push back the film’s release date.

The film’s ambitious scope is shown by its star-studded ensemble, which includes Hemsworth and Henry in the key roles. Even though there’s still a lot we don’t know, Transformers One seems like it will be a huge addition to the long-running series.

Transformers One Crew

The man behind the camera for “Transformers One” is Josh Cooley, a veteran in the animation industry. Quite a few Pixar films have used his work. He has several notable credits, including directing and co-writing “Toy Story 4” (2019) and penning the script for “Inside Out” (2015), but he has also helped with storyboarding for “The Incredibles,” “Cars,” “Ratatouille,” and “Up.”

With a stellar cast of writers and producers, “Transformers One” is sure to wow. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman of “Knock at the Cabin” are among the screenwriters involved with the script for the film, though Scarlett Johansson’s remarks to Collider suggest that director Josh Cooley has officially contributed to the scriptwriting process to a lesser degree.

Transformers One Trailer

A trailer for Transformers One has not been made available to us at this time. But with the release date just over a year away, we won’t have to wait long to get our hands on the goodies. We aren’t the only ones who are eagerly awaiting the Transformers One trailer, which will reveal the film’s visual approach and, fingers crossed, make it one of the year’s top animated films.

Where to watch Transformers One?

Rest certain, Transformers One will make a grand entrance on the big screen when it finally drops. Video on demand (VOD) will be an option after the film’s theatrical run. The likelihood of it appearing on Paramount+, their streaming platform, is strong given that it is a Paramount production. To build up to the release of the new Transformers movie, you may see the trailers here.

Conclusion

Instead of being just another installment in the series, “Transformers One” brings back the essence of the first film, which enchanted audiences all over the globe. This animated adventure has all the makings of a once-in-a-lifetime experience thanks to its throwback themes, A-list cast, and creative force. As we eagerly anticipate its release, stay tuned for further updates!