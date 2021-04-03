Trailer of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’: LeBron James takes over from Michael Jordan 25 years after the mythical first installment

Warner has made a point of stealing, but finally the time has come to take a look at the trailer of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’, sequel to the mythical film starring Michael Jordan 25 years ago. This time his place is occupied LeBron James, the only player in all this time who has created some debate about who is the best basketball player of all time.

A new alliance with Bugs Bunny

The premise of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ starts from the fact that LeBron James is trapped in a virtual space with his son (Cedric Joe) and in order to regain freedom he will have to guide an unlikely basketball team led until then by Bugs Bunny to victory against imposing rivals at the service of the person responsible for finishing there.

The film is based on a script written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler and Terence Nance translated into images by Malcolm D. Lee, responsible for films like ‘Scary Movie 5’ or ‘Barbershop 3: Everybody needs a haircut’. Come on, he’s not exactly a novice in the field of sequels

Together with James we will also see Don Cheadle o Sonequa Martin-GreenThe cameos of other NBA stars such as Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Draymond Green have also been confirmed.

The premiere of ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ has been set for the next July 16th.