Trailer for ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’: Netflix honors the Oscar-nominated actor with a star-studded documentary available only for 30 days

When it has not been a year since Chadwick Boseman passed away at 43 years of age from a long battle with cancer, Netflix has decided to give the incarnation of the iconic Black Panther a tribute to the height of his career. It will be a documentary titled ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ which promises an “intimate look” at the actor’s life and career, and which will be available for 30 days starting this weekend.

An intimate look

The special will feature the testimonials from various collaborators and friends of the interpreter; from co-stars in ‘The mother of the blues’ such as Viola Davis or Glyn Turman to directors such as George C. Wolfe or Spike Lee – with whom he worked on ‘Da 5 Bloods: Blood Brothers’ – to choreographer Aakomon “AJ “Jones oe composer Branford Marsalis, among others.

So reads the synopsis of the documentary focused on Boseman, who this year opts to win the posthumous Oscar for best leading actor for his work in the aforementioned ‘The mother of the blues’:

“‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the interpretive process that inspired his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more will take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft. “

‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ It will premiere on Netflix next Saturday, April 17 and will be available on a limited basis for one month. You can take a look at his trailer on these lines.