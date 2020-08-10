Entertainment

Toy Story 3 director confirms: 'Yes, toys can die'

August 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Who he grew up with Toy Story he will remember well the terror and anguish felt during one of the strongest scenes of the third chapter of the saga, namely the one in which Woody, Buzz and the gang in tow risked going straight into the flames of an incinerator.

Pixar was actually quite brave to show us those toys now almost resigned to the apparent inevitability of death imminent, reduced to holding hands to encourage each other in what promised to be a journey of no return.

Fortunately, things went well, but when asked by a fan on Twitter, director Lee Unkrich preferred to dispel any doubts: no, not even toys can escape death. "They live as long as they exist. But if were completely destroyed? For example in an incinerator? Game over"was the explanation of the director of Toy Story 3.

We must breathe a good sigh of relief, in short: if the toys had ended up in the flames during that famous and traumatic scene we would have had to say goodbye to Woody, Buzz, Jessie and all the other raiding companions. An eventuality we don't even want to think about, right?

Meanwhile, fans recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of the release of Toy Story 3; someone, however, has seen fit to recreate the entire Toy Story 3 in stop-motion.

