Toni Acosta's message to Santiago Segura

After the success of ‘Father there is only one’, the sequel, which will be titled ‘The arrival of the mother-in-law’, will arrive in theaters on July 17. On this occasion, the family, with Toni Acosta and Santiago Segura at the head, they will deal not only with the dreaded figure of his mother … but with Conchy, the virtual assistant who has become the protagonist of the famous mothers chat and will have a fundamental role in the expected continuation.

The actress has taken advantage of the dinner of nominees of the Silver Frames 2019, who chooses to take the statuette of Best Television Actress for 'The ladies of (h) ampa', to send a message to her director: she wants to repeat with him in a new film … But from actor to actor!

DistributorSony Pictures

The second part, co-written by Segura himself along with Marta González de la Vega, will once again have the participation of Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón Y Mermaid Safe, who interpret the children of the family; the brothers-in-law, to those who will give life again Leo harlem Y Silvia April; and could not miss the invaluable help of the assistant, whose skin will get the Peruvian star back Wendy Ramos.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its premiere in theaters.