The second season of DOTA for Netflix shows a first image

Netflix announced two days ago that Dota: Dragon’s Blood a second season has already been won: Book 2 (or Book Two). And we already have an image.

There is no release date for DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book Two, but Netflix’s trend of announcing that “there will be” is maintaining it. Netflix account Geeked hung up today a new image to get a glimpse of what’s coming next …

IT’S HAPPENING DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book Two is coming. take a peek into what the next book has in store… pic.twitter.com/vzTBIbDASb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 20, 2021

In the image, we can see Luna and a character that looks like Pangolier, a furry hero from Dota 2 who belongs to the sword fighting organization, Nivan Gallants. “I know what you’re thinking about, and it’s not who you think it is”, he said in a tweet later, suggesting that this character is not the Pangolier of the game.

At the moment we do not have more information about it, but you can see the trailer on these lines. The series will focus on several well-known characters from the DOTA saga, including Knight Davion and Princess Luna Mirana. Davion, a warrior dedicated to battling the Scourge faction, will clash with an ancient race of dragons called eldwurms, and will be drawn into greater conflict along with Mirana. Ashley Edward Miller will be the showrunner, who will write the script for X-Men: First Generation and for Thor. Miller was also in the production of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Fridge, and Black Sails.