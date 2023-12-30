Tokyo Revengers Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An underappreciated genre that prioritizes action, drama, thrills, and vengeance is Tokyo Revengers. Although it draws heavily on the canonically accepted Ken Wakui manga, the show adds its style and pranks to make it more entertaining.

As is customary for anime fans, people are already wondering when season 4 of the popular battle program will be available, even though season 3 has just recently begun. The following is a complete rundown of the fourth season of Tokyo Revengers, including all known premiere dates, trailers, and returning characters.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Renewal Status

The fourth season of Tokyo Revengers has not yet been greenlit. Nevertheless, there is a strong possibility that this may be approved shortly. Before renewing a program, LIDENFILMS would often look at several data points, such as the show’s initial viewership and subsequent drop-off rate.

Cancellations or renewals of some programs occur rapidly. On other occasions, a decision about the continuation of a program may not be made for months. Tokyo Revengers has been well-received by the anime community so far, with steady viewing and many fans appreciating the show’s offerings this year.

Our research leads us to believe that the show’s current format will lead to a fourth-season renewal. There is a lot of room for growth in the series, particularly since the manga has more content to adapt.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Release Date

The premiere date of Tokyo Revengers Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, but it will most certainly be soon. No decision has been made about the fourth season of Tokyo Revengers as of late December 2023. Considering that the third season has recently concluded, this is hardly surprising.

On the other hand, Tokyo Revengers has become a huge hit with anime fans recently. There will probably be a fourth-season renewal announcement soon. Published initially from March 1, 2017, to November 16, 2022, Ken Wakui’s manga series is an accomplished work.

Season 3 concludes the Tenjiku Arc, leaving the Bonten and Final arcs unexplored; however, they may be tackled in future Tokyo Revengers seasons.

Tokyo Revengers Story

“Tokyo Revengers” chronicles the troubled life of 26-year-old Takemichi Hanagaki, who finds he has a special talent for traveling back in time to his youth. Hanagaki is depressed and lost.

Takemichi sets out on a quest to change the past to save Hinata Tachibana and her brother Naoto from certain doom once he learns that they are in danger. Rival juvenile gangs, most notably the Tokyo Manji Gang, provide the setting for the events of the story.

Takemichi plans to face the mysterious and merciless gang boss, Kisaki Tetta, to change the future as he learns to maneuver the intricate gang dynamics. Takemichi meets up with old acquaintances and is caught up in a complex web of friendships, betrayals, and changing allegiances as he travels.

Tokyo Revengers Cast

Takemichi Hanagaki Voiced by: Yūki Shin (Japanese); A.J. Beckles (English)

Voiced by: Yūki Shin (Japanese); A.J. Beckles (English) Manjirō Sano Voiced by: Yū Hayashi (Japanese); Aleks Le (English)

Voiced by: Yū Hayashi (Japanese); Aleks Le (English) Ken Ryūgūji Voiced by: Masaya Fukunishi (Japanese); Sean Chiplock (English)

Voiced by: Masaya Fukunishi (Japanese); Sean Chiplock (English) Tetta Kisaki Voiced by: Showtaro Morikubo

Voiced by: Showtaro Morikubo Keisuke Baji Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka (Japanese); Lucien Dodge (English)

Voiced by: Masaaki Mizunaka (Japanese); Lucien Dodge (English) Takashi Mitsuya Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Voiced by: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Hakkai Shiba Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka

Voiced by: Tasuku Hatanaka Haruki Hayashida Voiced by: Subaru Kimura

Voiced by: Subaru Kimura Ryōhei Hayashi Voiced by: Yukihiro Nozuyama

Voiced by: Yukihiro Nozuyama Nahoya Kawata Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Voiced by: Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese); Bryce Papenbrook (English) Yasuhiro Mutō Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Landon McDonald (English) Shuji Hanma Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Zeno Robinson (English)

Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Zeno Robinson (English) Chifuyu Matsuno Voiced by: Shō Karino (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

Voiced by: Shō Karino (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English) Kazutora Hanemiya Voiced by: Shun’ichi Toki (Japanese); Joe Zieja (English)

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Plot

The third season seems to revolve around the Tenjiku Arc, often considered to be the best arc in manga history. Next up comes the Bonten Arc, which spans chapters 187–206 of the manga. Season 4 is expected to cover this arc in its entirety, so be ready for the Tokyo Manji Gang to dissolve and a trip back in time, where almost everything is just as Takemichi had wanted.

With the exception that Mikey seems to have vanished. My fingers are crossed for a fourth-season renewal of Tokyo Revengers since any more spoilers would be detrimental.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Episodes

The exact number of episodes that will make up Tokyo Revengers Season 4 is still a mystery, although historical trends indicate that there will be between ten and twenty episodes. The typical running length of an episode is thirty to forty minutes.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers?

Tokyo Revengers is available on Crunchyroll and other major streaming services for viewers to enjoy. You may personalize your watching experience by choosing between the original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Unfortunately, a teaser for Tokyo Revengers Season 4 is not yet available.

Conclusion

There is still no confirmed release date for Tokyo Revengers Season 4, but fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. There is a sense of mystery about the series’ future due to the lack of specific details. The anticipation of an announcement in the next few months has not faded among fans, who are holding out hope for a release in early 2025.