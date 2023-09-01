Tokyo In April Is Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

They have a new program called Tokyo in April that explores a homosexual relationship between the two childhood best friends, thereby stepping outside of their culture.

The director of this romantic drama is Yuho Ishibashi, and the source material is the manga with the same name.

Fans are inquiring about the current state of the second season of this program, which they adore. Here, we will discuss all the available information on Tokyo in April. Is… the second season?

Tokyo In April Is Season 2 Release Date

The fans of Tokyo in April are savoring the story about Kazuma and Ren as they navigate their uncomfortable reunion and grow closer after ten years apart.

Even though season 1 has not yet concluded, viewers are anxious to learn the status of season 2 for this Japanese drama.

After extensive research, we were unable to locate any official confirmation from the makers of this homosexual love story’s second season.

Nonetheless, if we were to forecast a release date, we could see this program releasing a new season sometime in 2024.

Tokyo In April Is Season 2 Cast

Sakurai Yuki as Takizawa Kazuma

Takamatsu Aloha as Ishihara Ren

Furukawa Tsuyoshi as Yagami Ryunosuke

Ayano Aya as Maeda Ayumi

Takeno Sena as Takizawa Kazuma

Mitsunobu Jiyo as Ishihara Ren

Okabe Nao as Sanada Hayato

Nakayama Shingo as Matsumoto Hide

Mahiro Tamaki as Takizawa Ayako

Tokyo In April Is Season 2 Trailer

Tokyo In April Is Season 2 Plot

The plot of Tokyo in April centers around Kazuma Takizawa as well as Ren Ishihara, who have been each other’s closest friends for a very long time and whose bond is so strong that they cannot be separated.

However, things take an adverse turn for the worse when they are promoted to the third year about middle school and Kazuma moves to America without telling Rent. This causes a schism in their friendship, which abruptly ends.

Kazuma eventually returns to Japan shortly after nearly a decade to begin his new employment. Kazuma is astounded to discover that Ren is employed by the same company and holds the position of the company’s finest designer.

Kazuma is eager to reunite with Ren and revisit old memories by picking up where they left off; however, Ren is reluctant to have Kazuma near him due to the manner in which he abandoned him years ago.

Ren continues to be devastated by the fact which Kazuma abandoned him without even informing him he was moving to America, despite the fact that they were closest friends.

As in the past, Ren now chooses to keep his distance in Kazuma while he attempts to grow closer to Rent.

Kazuma finds it difficult to fathom why Ren chooses not spend time with him as they once did, so he admits that being within him at work is sufficient.

If the creators decide not to conclude Kazuma and Ren’s narrative in the first season of Tokyo in April and resume it in the second, the story will continue in season two.

Then, we can anticipate that the show will continue their love narrative by introducing new elements or situations that may complicate their relationship.

Following Kazuma’s departure to the United States, Ren may encounter someone he dated within the past decade. This may produce tension among them and an envious aspect to the plot, which will be entertaining to observe.

However, this plot is merely speculation, and there is no definitive answer as to what we can expect to see in season 2 till the season 2 synopsis and trailer are released, assuming the second season is greenlit.

Ren is summoned to a meeting due to Sanada’s assault on a former temporary worker. A colleague discloses that she, too, was assaulted in a similar manner years ago, but the incident was kept secret. Ren offers assistance and contemplates obtaining additional support.

At home, he conceals his anxiety while contemplating Sanada’s intimidating treatment of Kazuma. Nonetheless, Kazuma has become acclimated to Sanada’s gravity.