Tite Kubo, the mangaka turns 43, best wishes to Bleach's dad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite Bleach is now part of the previous generation of Weekly Shonen Jump, Tite Kubo's shinigami epic continues to thrill millions of fans around the world. Just think, in fact, of the media success issued by the announcement of the highly anticipated second season.

The return of the Bleach anime, in fact, was a topic at the center of the rumors last year, as several insiders had already announced in 2019 the start of the work on a new television series. Thus, last March, through an entirely dedicated event, the television adaptation of the Millennial War, the latest saga of the eponymous manga by Tite Kubo.

In this regard, sensei is currently working on a new comic, Burn the Witch, which will also receive an animated film transposition. The manga in question, barring unforeseen circumstances, will debut among the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump this summer, we just have to wait a few weeks to know the actual start date.

Anyway, today Tite Kubo turns 43. Apparently, the famous author will have to undergo a little more in the Japanese publishing universe before he can change his career and devote himself to the world of fashion design. Therefore, we take this opportunity to send our sincerest wishes to sensei, in the hope of seeing him stronger than ever among the pages of Jump.