Tilda Swinton signs for the series that HBO prepares

This 2020 will go down in history because it has been one of the most risky galas of the Oscars in recent years. And I do not say it, but to the tests I refer: 'Parasites', a film by a South Korean director, with South Korean actors and recorded in South Korean has won the awards for Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film and Best Director . Surprise capital letter!

'Parasites' is a brilliant film that, as usually happens in the filmography of its director Bong Joon-ho, mixes several genres such as terror, drama, comedy or thriller, making it seem easy, and also very difficult Know in what genre to tag your movies. Long before winning the Oscar, Bong Joon-ho was already in talks with HBO to make a series about the film to fill in the gaps that, according to Joon-ho, went blank. And for this, HBO has commissioned a series of 6 episodes, which will be supervised by Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay (creator of 'Sucession'), also have Tilda Swinton as the protagonist.

Tilda is one of those fetish actresses for Bong Joon-ho. He has already worked with him on his last two films ('Okja' and 'Snowbreaker') and this would be his third collaboration. It is not yet known what role he will play, but he will join Mark Ruffalo, who is in talks to join the project.