Tigres announced the return of Alejandro Rodríguez, manager who got 8 titles

Tigres announced the return of Rodríguez, with whom they obtained eight titles (Photo: Misael Valtierra / Cuartoscuro)

An old acquaintance returned to the UANL Tigers. This Tuesday, the club announced the incorporation of Alejandro “El Inge” Rodríguez as president of Sinergia Deportiva, a company that manages cats.

Through a press release, the club reported the departure of Miguel Ángel Garza, who served as president since May 2018. They did not specify the reason for the termination of the employment relationship.

"The Engineer Alejandro Rodríguez, who has been part of the Sports Synergy liaison committee for the last two years, guarantees the continuity of our sports project and will continue to professionalize our institution ”, said Mauricio Doehner, president of the Cemex-Sport Synergy Liaison Committee.

Mexican Cements (Cemex), It is worth remembering, is the owner of the feline team, one of the most dominant in recent years in Mexican soccer.

This is the second change the club has made in recent weeks. The first was that of Alberto Palomino, who left his post of Director of Administration and Operations of Sports Synergy to take a position in the Legal Department of Cemex.

Tigers and their new structure

Ricardo Ferretti will continue to lead the Tigres bench (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The now new president spoke about the changes in cats. He explained that Rodríguez Michelsen is still evaluating what changes he will make and what aspects they will keep intact.

"It is not defined yet, we are in the restructuring, all the functions with the departure of the lawyer Palomino, now with Miguel Ángel, It has its impacts that one has to meditate on and above all, to know in depth how it is right now to make decisions. Sancho continues, there is no stampede, "he said in an interview with Halftime.

However, it seems that Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, coach of the university students and one of the most winners of Liga MX, will continue in the club's plans. "Tuca has a contract until next year and is a person closely linked to the club and of great professional and professional closeness," he assured.

In another interview, now with ESPN, noted that the reason for the change of the presidency is unknown. "I cannot answer that question because the decisions made by the institution and Miguel are already very personal, they are in common agreement, so I cannot answer you, I have no idea," he said.

A new challenge

The club reported the departure of Miguel Ángel Garza from the club's presidency (Photo: Tigres UANL)

Even if it is the third management of Alejandro Rodríguez at the helm of Tigres, the manager takes it as a new challenge. "My specialty is difficult challenges, how easy is staying on the road," he said.

"I was invited, since there was the possibility of returning, and I accepted to take responsibility to lead the institutionalization, to continue with the institutionalization of Sports Synergy and to respond to the hobby that has always followed Tigres and return to the fans everything that it gives to Tigres, return it to them with an institution of which they are proud, that is the reason, "he explained in an interview with ESPN.

He explained that he seeks to win a title with the felines even if they are “from the neighborhood”. “The challenge is that the institution continues to grow, that it is the pride of all its fans. The challenge is of all the titles that are ahead, When we register for a championship, even if it is a neighborhood one, we want to win it ”, he concluded.

Notably In his last administration (2010-2018) the cats raised eight titles. She won four League championships, one Cup, one in the Women's branch, two Champion of Champions, as well as a runner-up in the Copa Libertadores and three from the Concacaf Champion Leagues, better known as “Concachampions”.

