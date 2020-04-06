 Thor: Ragnarok costume designer to return for Love and Thunder

Share it:

The release date of Thor: Love and Thunder It has been delayed for three months, the same months that the production of the film could possibly be delayed given the current situation, since filming work cannot be resumed until easily September / October. However, the film crew continues to form, as we discovered with the addition of its costume designer.

Taika Watiti returns to the direction of the film, and therefore we are not surprised that he returns to use the one who also was in charge of the costumes in "Thor: Ragnarok". So, Mayes C. Rubeo returns as a costume designer for ‘Love and Thunder’. She also worked with Waititi on her recent movie. Jojo Rabbit and is involved in the series "WandaVision".

Currently there are not many details about this Thor 4, beyond Valkyrie and Jane Foster as Lady Thor will be two important pieces of the plot, without obviously forgetting Thor himself. The film's new release date is February 18, 2022.

