General News

 Thor: Ragnarok costume designer to return for Love and Thunder

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Picture of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Grandmaster / Grand Master, Valkyrie / Valkyrie, and Topaz

The release date of Thor: Love and Thunder It has been delayed for three months, the same months that the production of the film could possibly be delayed given the current situation, since filming work cannot be resumed until easily September / October. However, the film crew continues to form, as we discovered with the addition of its costume designer.

Taika Watiti returns to the direction of the film, and therefore we are not surprised that he returns to use the one who also was in charge of the costumes in "Thor: Ragnarok". So, Mayes C. Rubeo returns as a costume designer for ‘Love and Thunder’. She also worked with Waititi on her recent movie. Jojo Rabbit and is involved in the series "WandaVision".

Currently there are not many details about this Thor 4, beyond Valkyrie and Jane Foster as Lady Thor will be two important pieces of the plot, without obviously forgetting Thor himself. The film's new release date is February 18, 2022.

READ:  The Stranger: Get ready for Horror Ride

Via information | GWW



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.