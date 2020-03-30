Entertainment

This would have been the 'Spider-Man' by James Cameron

March 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
Spider-Man Sony Disney

Marvel studios

In the 90s, Spider-Man's rights went from hand to hand, and doing any project with the character was a titanic task. The director of the moment, James Cameron, wanted to sink his teeth into the Peter Parker story, with a cast of bluebells and all their visual power behind. But Carolco Pictures' financial crisis and legal problems with Marvel buried a movie that would have made history.

Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron began working on this project in the late 1980s, and planned to carry it out in 1994, right after the premiere of 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' and 'Risky Lies'. He would be in charge of the script and directing.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio was beginning to emerge in the early 1990s. 'Who does Gilbert Grape love?' or 'This Boy's Life' had made him famous and James Cameron had already set his sights on him to play Peter Parker. DiCaprio would be 20 years old.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as villain

One of the actors of the moment was, without a doubt, the Austrian. He had just released 'Terminator 2' with James Cameron, and he wanted to have him again. Schwarzenegger was to play Dr. Otto Octavius, that is, Dr. Octopus.

Stan Leen as supporting character

Stan Lee, creator of Marvel Comics and Spider-Man himself, also showed interest in the project, and wanted to play J. Jonah Jameson, the boss of Peter Parker in the Daily Bugle.

Many villains

James Cameron was preparing a movie with more than one villain: there would be Electro, the Sandman and Dr. Octopus.

Original ideas

The film would be based on the original comics, yes, but it would also have novel ideas, such as a sex scene between Mary Jane and Peter Parker in the purest arachnid style (Google how the spiders mate and you will see) and that the networks of Spider-Man were organic and not artificial.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

