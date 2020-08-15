"This is how we brought Star Wars to TV"

Share it:

As evidenced by the numerous 2020 Emmy nominations and the excellent results achieved on Disney +, The Mandalorian has signed a great television debut for Star Wars, and now creator and showrunner Jon Favreau has revealed his approach to the new story set in the world of the franchise.

"We really wanted to go back to the things that inspired the original Star Wars and tell simple stories on a smaller scale, because now when you watch a Star Wars you know the whole story, stories that have been told for decades, and it was nice to be able to introduce. these characters to a new audience thanks to this new medium " explained the director during a recent interview with Deadline.

As a director of Iron Man, producer of several chapters of the MCU and interpreter of Happy Hogan, Favreau has inspired by Kevin Feige's philosophy: "We have always known, and it is something I have learned working at Marvel with Kevin Feige, that you must always keep the fans in mind, because they are the ones who have kept the torch on for so many years, but they are also history for young people and for the new viewers. These are myths, so always reach out to people who may not know that background. This way you tell two stories at once. You are telling the story for people who come with new eyes, and you are telling it for them. who have been following the franchise, its stories and characters for many years, making sure you honor them too. "

Season 2 of The Mandalorian, we remember, will debut on Disney + next October. In the meantime, we leave you to the previews of the composer Ludwig Goransson, author of the splendid main theme of the series.