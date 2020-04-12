This is how the series with which David Lynch changed television forever was created.

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The broadcast of the 'Twin Peaks' pilot just turned 30. Three decades that define a cornerstone of modern audiovisuals, completed a few years ago by the spectacular third season, which renewed the imaginary of the series for the times of author terror. However, in the first instance, it was a newsletter co-created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, which left viewers from the 90s scratching their heads, but very hooked.

During its first two seasons, the original followers did not respond to the cinephile archetype that welcomed the return of 2017. It could be your mother, your brother-in-law or your older sister; the world wanted to know who had killed Laura Palmer and was lost with pleasure among the tide of characters. However, puzzled or hallucinated, viewers applauded the series' strange ability to generate chills and awkward laughter alike.

Investigation of the eccentric but attractive agent Dale Cooper (Kyle McLachlan), in search of the person killed by Laura Palmer, the most popular girl in the small town that gives the series its title, was almost an excuse to manage the scenes riddled with everyday surrealism that ended up cementing her personality. But, How was such a surprising and transversal project born? What was the germinal idea?

To unravel the difficult skein of influences, references and origins, has enlightened us Javier J. Valencia, who can be considered, without a doubt, the scholar of ‘Twin peaks’Most prominent in Spanish speaking. With some books to his credit, his latest reference ‘Universe Twin Peaks’ from the publisher Dilating minds, is an essential volume to understand the dimension of the legacy of the work, with extensive analyzes and interpretations that connect the pieces of an impossible puzzle, finding very lucid patterns.

A casual origin

The series would be inconceivable without being associated with the name of David lynch. Full of his characteristics and his love for the contrast between the mysterious and the comic, light and dark, popular and high culture. What has always attracted attention is how a film director already more or less consecrated would reach a medium that was considered minor. Javier J. Valencia explains to us:

"It was as a result of the suggestion made by his agent Tony Krantz (who curiously is the son of the writer of Romance novels Judith Krantz, anyone would say that the soap opera was knocking on Lynch's door) that he work with Mark Frost and develop together some project. Seeing that some previous attempt for the cinema did not materialize, Krantz insisted that they try to shape a project for television. Lynch worked on it quite naturally, in the same way that he goes from directing a movie to painting a painting or building a table. In fact, he has always made it clear that he does not see any difference in terms of 'field' work between one medium and another (I mean the shooting itself, not so much post-production), and that he saw the advantages to be able to tell a story that will continue from week to week ”.

But often you forget — or you want to forget— Frost's role, and his television experience. We will see the role of both and their importance in the set but, as for the element of authorship of one and the other, Javier J. Valencia it states:

"I honestly believe that Frost and Lynch are 'guilty' at 50% of the birth of the Twin Peaks universe. Both shaped the town and its characters before the idea of ​​the murder of Laura Palmer arose, who have always confessed that when this idea came to them they finally had the starting point and catalyst. I think it is important that this was the case and not the other way around, because it must be very different to build characters naturally than not as potential suspects in a crime. During the first season the development of the story was already established before starting to shoot, so I would get wet to think that both share the responsibility equally. Currently, Lynch has expressed on several occasions that he personally only feels the pilot episode as 'Twin Peaks', something that I personally consider to be as exaggerated as it was in the 90s, when his name was always placed above that of Frost. In the second season already begins to notice a gradual disinterest of Lynch ”.

Real crimes

The biggest pillar of the series and prequel is the plot of the first episodes, with the death of a young woman in a small town. The best known version is that he was the co-creator Mark Frost who was inspired by a real crime to configure the ideas that assume the starting point: Hazel Drew's murder in Sand Lake, New York. When Frost was vacationing in Taborton, his grandmother related tales of local folklore, including the mysterious crime of Hazel, which used to be told as an old ghost story to scare children and warn them not to go out into the woods at night.

The story was a sad unsolved mystery when Drew's bloated, lifeless body was discovered floating upside down on the banks of the Teal swamp. In his first contacts to develop the first ideas of the series, Frost and Lynch They were brainstorming and the image of a lifeless body of a young girl on the shore of a small lake. On the one hand, Lynch has an artistic fixation to portray vulnerable young women, often blonde, and Frost remembered Hazel and her story, when she walked through a lake area similar to what we would see in ‘Twin peaks’.

Thus, there are details of the real case, such as a body on the shore, the murder not yet solved or the suspects from all kinds of social classes with whom he interacted and who lived in the town. Dating and clandestine meetings of the girl with various suspects, a wealthy businessman who dominates the town, the lumber industry and, of course, esoteric and strange stories of the real place, like a doctor believed to be practicing dark arts or superstitions who claimed that, climbing the Taborton Mountain, women were seen running half-naked.

This may be the best known case, but Javier J. Valencia He believes that there is another real event that is not usually considered and is as important or more important:

“Another authentic crime that could have been influential in the construction of the story is that of Nancy Easton, who was murdered in 1974 in a Californian municipality called precisely 'Twin Peaks', a town that incidentally had its own sawmill, its own 'Roadhouse' and a police detective named 'Hawks'. Easton's boyfriend, Harry ‘Buzz’ Teter, was charged but released for lack of evidence although his life was forever marked by the event.

Years later, in 2004, the case seemed to clear up when Chris Davis (allegedly) confessed his guilt on his deathbed: he had had a secret relationship with Easton but as an apparently healthy and popular young man (and the son of a policeman for more 'inri') no one suspected him. It could be a cosmic coincidence or perhaps the event served as inspiration to at least build the pilot, using Teter and Davis as "proto" versions of James and Bobby. At least that's how Teter himself considers it… ”

Art and occultism

David lynch He is one of the most visual film directors who has worked in the industry, and his fixation for painting and art history is known. His greatest visual influences are works by iconic painters such as the Surrealist René Magritte. But in the first ‘Twin peaks’May be more realistic Edward Hopper, and his pop portraits of everyday life in urban and rural America, with roadside bars and fluorescent-lit Dinners.

This openwork was already intuited in azul Blue Velvet ’(Blue Velvet, 1986), which was still a portrait of Missoula, Montana, where Lynch himself was born; with a naive and idealized portrait of North America, which can also be traced in the work of Norman Rockwell or in the illustrations of an old manual of urbanity, ‘Good Times on Our Street’(1945), that the director of‘ Dune ’(1984) reviewed during childhood and that inspired the initial plans of the mentorship‘Blue velvet’Suggesting a dark side of the US country environment

The part with aesthetic interest was its fantastic ultraworld, the lodge and its ramifications ranging from the Lovecraftian, to the surrealism of Bosco or the static and unreal spaces of Giorgio de Chirico or Salvador Dalí. A picturesque and delirious imaginary that is complemented by dark and esoteric iconography, which open a path of occultism that is being implemented in the series. In this ambit, Javier J. Valencia it states:

“At the level of mythological construction, Frost has recognized having been influenced by esoteric writers and thinkers who interested him in his youth, such as Aleister Crowley or Alice Bailey. The concepts of White Lodge and Black Lodge are born from H. P. Blavatsky, founder of the Theosophical Society. Even in the third season, the influence of the Polish writer Stefan Grabinski can be intuited, in whose 1922 story 'Revenge of the Elementals' (included in Valdemar's anthology 'The Demon of Movement') a firefighter discovered the existence of fire to those associated with Jupiter and Jowday. "

The importance of television

‘Twin peaks’Meant pure avant-garde and ironic review of the cliches of serial narrative, and had a lot to do with the radio and television serials of the first golden age of tv. The series was after all a heterodox soap opera set in a small community And this is where perhaps Frost's presence weighs the most. According J. Valencia:

“When 'Twin Peaks' appeared like a rocket on television in the 90s, it was immediately welcomed by film critics rather than television (at least in Spain, where the second was certainly not like today) And if you pay attention, the referents of the big screen have always been mentioned in the foreground (see 'Laura' by Otto Preminger or 'Vertigo' by Alfred Hitchcock — NdA: discussed later—) before television, which sometimes it is often referred to as very high. ”

The main name that is often used as an influence is the series ‘Peyton Place’(1964-1969), from which one can intuit the way in which the inhabitants of the city present themselves, and other ideas, such as that both revolve around a girl who was sexually abused by a family member, the scandal and the hypocrisy under the well-kept facade of a small United States city. Nevertheless, J. Valencia clarifies that:

"Lynch saw the film version (never the serial, as it is sometimes said out there) at the wish of Tony Krantz when he was working with Frost to develop a TV project and the director of 'The Elephant Man' did not even like it."

The adaptation of Mark Robson from the writer's sensational novel Grace metalious, from 1956 was analyzed by Lynch and Frost in a private screening, but according to Lynch's agent, Tony Krantz, they had already imagined the world of ‘Twin peaks’ before seeing it. Although he did present Russ Tamblyn, who would play Dr. Jacoby on the show. What does weigh in the serial format is Frost's television experience:

“In terms of structure, to endow the series with form, the baggage of Mark Frost in“ Sad Song of Hill Street ”(Hill Street Blues, 1981-1987) is often left aside, a revolutionary series at the time when moving away of the TV conception of the time (where the criminal plot series used to be self-conclusive), which applied the story arcs of several episodes to develop plots and in turn had numerous main characters whose protagonism could vary from episode to episode . That style was then reserved almost entirely to soap-opera, the 'Dallas' type 'beauty and power' series but Steven Bochco and his team (where apart from Frost was David Milch, future creator of 'Deadwood') applied this “three-dimensionality” to the police genre and continued to be applied in series that had great prestige at the time as' St. Elsewhere ’or‘ Los Angeles law ’. Frost was very skillful in bringing this narrative model to 'Twin Peaks', bringing life to the inhabitants of a town – each with their miseries and joys, which when a script is shaped become pure plots – and on top of that managing to make David Lynch's very personal style shine bright. ”

Another of the television references, conscious or not, was ‘The prisoner’(The Prisoner, 1967-1968), a series well ahead of its time, and an experimental touch typical of 1960s psychedelia that was one of the first examples of mystifying cathodic fiction, and the place where it happened, The Village, It is a pretty Lynchian setting, where the wild and idyllic are mixed with the disturbing or disturbing.

The presence of Classic Hollywood

The retro air of ‘Twin peaks’It also infects the forms of its characters, the wrapping of their relationships and the narrative simplicity, all the fruit of a iconoclastic classic Hollywood fetish not surprising from Frost and Lynch, whose first job together was the script for a biopic of an icon whose death has a mystery not unlike that of Laura Palmer:

Together, they first tried to get Anthony Summers' biography 'Goddess' to the big screen (edited in Spain by Planeta as' The Secret Lives of Marilyn Monroe'). Who knows how much of the sensations conveyed to her by Monroe's private and secret world served the duo to shape Laura Palmer's torment. ”

There are many small flakes of classic cinema throughout so many chapters, but one of the structural references is the very 'Citizen Kane' (Citizen Kane, 1941), who used an enigmatic death to explore a series of peculiar people. Another very important germ is ‘Rebel without a cause’(Rebel Without a Cause, 1955), in which Natalie Wood and James Dean inspired the characters and intense teen relationship of Donna and James.

The fatalistic footprint of film noir

There is a great list of movies from film noir defining the expressionist style of many of the works of David lynch, especially in its section of the 90s and the new millennium, but some are more important in the series, especially those that take place far from an urban area typically associated with the genre, such as ‘The detour’ (Detour, 1945) or ‘Back to the past’(Out of the Past, 1947), reflecting the anxieties of the United States. in the post-war era, which in the 1990s resulted in the miseries hidden under the rug of Reagan-era America.

As Valencia commented, above, ‘Twin peaks’Has elements taken from‘ Laura ’(1944) of Otto Preminger, in which we have a detective who falls in love with the woman whose murder he is investigating. The portraits of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) and Laura Hunt (Gene Tierney) serve as visual axis in both cases and there are names that are reused in the form of a wink. Other confessed influences were ‘The woman in the picture’(The Woman in the Window, 1944),‘Secret behind the door’(Secret beyond the Door, 1947) and‘Out 1, noli me tangere’(1971).

Telluric Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock is a constant presence in ‘Twin peaks’, But perhaps not his most fitting works were pure suspense, but the one that cultivated the most pastoral noir in‘ The Shadow of a Doubt ’(Shadow of a Doubt 1943) and the one most devoted to the psychology of his characters. One of the clearest examples, 'Remember' (Spellbound, 1945), comes across Laura and Cooper's dream interactions, thanks to their Jungian dream landscapes designed by Salvador Dali, which hold the keys to the mystery in shared symbols and signifiers.

A matrix of psychoanalytic theory, which in ‘Twin peaks’Incarnates Dr. Jacoby, also closely related to‘ Vertigo: From the Dead ’(1958), which he refers to by naming Laura's cousin Maddy Ferguson as the character of Kim Novak, sharing ideas of doppelgängers and supplanted identities and, of course, that elastic reality fabric, wrapped in romantic mists.

Surrealism and experimental

Make a compendium of the influence of surrealists and experimental cinema on Lynch's work It is worthy of a separate volume, but the amount of recurring imagery and dream symbols lead us to the experimental work of Maya Deren, again key in the descriptions of the alternative dimension of ‘Twin peaks’. Furthermore, there are many mythological references, as well as the works of Jean cocteau about the Greek myth of Orpheus, where Cooper would be chosen as the hero descending into the underworld to save Laura / Eurydice.

Musicals

The fifties appear frequently in all of Lynch's films, through his music and aesthetics, but in ‘Twin peaks'The focus shifts more towards the French musical. Lynch quotes ‘A woman is a woman’(Une femme est une femme, 1965) as an influence and is noted in moments like Audrey dancing, continuing with Godard in 'Live your life’(Vivre sa vie, 1962). From them comes the emphasis on sudden stops and volume changes, an element that ends up having a lot of importance in changes of state between dream and reality Cooper's.

Fantastic and Horror

Since de The Wizard of Oz ’(The Wizard of Oz, 1945) is one of the most referenced films in all of Lynch's filmography, it is not difficult to find fantasy notes in‘Twin peaks’. But yes ‘Peyton place’ was directed by Mark Robson his directorial debut, ‘The seventh victim’(The Seventh Victim, 1943) is one of the pinnacles of occult cinema that can be followed in darker subplots of the lodge and the rites associated with the death of Laura Palmer.

No wonder he worked for the producer Val Lewton whose cycle of terror the RKO is a major influence on Lynch, especially in the work of Jacques Tourneur. Some of movies have winks in ‘Twin peaks’But his adaptation of M.R. James, ‘Night of the Demon’ (Night of the Demon, 1957) has elements of folk horror, for its mystical connection – the native roots in the case of the USA – of evil in the forest, with constant iconography of wood and trees, something that is most evident in, ‘The Secret History of Twin Peaks’(2016), Frost's novel, in which he creates an alternative myth of the birth of America.

A study of the ancestral origins of evil in the town that connects with ‘Satan's claw’(Blood on Satan's Claw, 1971) or‘ The Wicker Man ’(The Wicker Man, 1973) as equivalents in the United Kingdom. Nor can Lynch's previous work be ignored, with elements such as the pattern of the black lodge floor, noted in ‘Eraser Head’ (Eraserhead, 1977) or the unreal club ‘Blue velvet’With his Frank Booth, who could lead the pimp group that exploited the series' young women.

As additional notes, the fascination with dreams is highly indebted to ‘Last year in Marienbad’(L'Annèe dernière à Marienbad, 1961) de Alain Resnais, whose threatening and intoxicating music tries to achieve a feverish effect just like ‘Twin peaks’. In the Italian ‘The Lake Woman’(La donna del lago, 1965) there are many elements of mystery similar to thoseTwin peaks', with notes of gothic and unreal atmosphere in an evocative black and white that inflames the puzzle to the haunting. Furthermore, the black lodge is often related to the parallel dimension described in the short ‘Poslední lup’(1988), whose action is shot backwards, such as the dance effect of Michael J. Anderson.

The legacy of ‘Twin Peaks’

For calculate the influence the series has had In the formats, collective imagination and popular culture, we would need three articles like this, but taking advantage of the fact that Javier J. Valencia He told us his appreciations about its origin, we asked him about the impact the series had on the cultural television network of the 90s:

"At first, in the 1990s, it did not have as much impact as predicted during the broadcast of its first season. It served to give green light to projects that had spent years seeking to be produced as 'Doctor in Alaska', with which he shared the vision of the small communities of North America and the bizarre touch. He also helped bring to light projects such as 'Wild Palms' (1993), a cross between cyberpunk and soap opera that came with the signature of Bruce Wagner and Oliver Stone and that the ABC chain struggled to sell as a product in the line of Peaks, although it was a failure. Even when you read articles about the 1991 remake of 'Dark Shadows' on NBC, you are surprised to read that the producers thought it was a good time to do it due to the success of series like Lynch and Frost. But really in those days it didn't have that much impact. ”

However, the spell of Frost and Lynch it was assimilated in the following years and the value of the series ended up multiplying over time, when its cult was transmitted either by the bibliography as a result of its fandom or by the transformation of the television format itself, unable to escape the influence of the series.

“Following the so-called 'second golden age of television', with the success of The Sopranos and the rise of cable TV series, much better elaborated than (generally) those of general TV, can trace the influence of 'Twin Peaks' on many of the most prestigious series creators of our time. From David Chase to Matthew Weiner, from Alan Ball to Damon Lindelof, from Bryan Fuller to Blake Crouch, they were all marked and interpreted as almost a force of wild creativity that made them face the limitations of the television medium.

It was like a seed that was planted in his head and was going to flower two decades later. Perhaps the way to revolutionize ‘Twin Peaks’ television was not going to be that of a machine-gun standard-bearer firing into the air. Maybe it was going to be something more like a ghost. It was for a short time, it disappeared … but it left a lot of creative minds following the trail it had left. They were never going to find it (not entirely), but along the way they were going to discover their own ways, and these were going to be equally exciting and exciting. Just trying it would be worth it… ”

Better than J. Valencia, it cannot be expressed, but as a coda, it is obligatory to mention the controversial selection of ‘Twin Peaks: the return’(2017) as the" best film "of the decade for the prestigious film magazine Cahiers du Cinema. Something that is not an election, but almost a manifesto that extends the debate on what builds the movie definition, in a cinema stage premiered on platforms where there is already debate about whether or not they can enter ceremonies like the Oscars. Lynch and Frost's creature, after all, continues to reshape the environment, thirty years later.