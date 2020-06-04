This is how the FMF looks for Mexico to return to play the Copa América and Copa Libertadores

Share it:

The 7-1 loss to Chile in 2016 was Mexico's last game in a Copa América (Photo: AP)

So that the The Mexican Futbol selection can transcend in the World Cup 2026, which will organize together with the United States and Canada, it is necessary that he return to play the America Cup, as well as the clubs of Liga MX in the Libertadores Cup.

So stated Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), during an interview for ESPN: " To be as prepared as possible we need a Copa América and we will continue fighting for the World Cup that we have at home "

And is that for many former players and analysts, the not play in major tournaments de la Conmebol represents a throwback for Mexican soccerBecause the requirement to compete in tournaments in the region is not the same as in South America.

However, he stressed that it is not a simple process, because an agreement has to be reached between the North American, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

There is all the will of Mexico to return to the Copa América, first it must be at the country level and then the Copa Libertadores (…) We promised that we would do everything in our hands, but it is not only our decision, it is the same decision of Concacaf and Conmebol

Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In addition, he clarified that this cannot occur before 2024 and it would be in the format of a Continental Cup, just as it happened four years ago, when both confederations came together to play the Copa América Centenario in the United States.

The next window would be in 2024 and so work is being done to reach agreements. Hopefully it will be as soon as possible, so that we prepare it as well as possible and that we can have the opportunity at the Concacaf level to have that event in our region

De Luisa added that once an agreement is reached with Concacaf and Conmebol for the Mexican National Team to return to the Copa América, The next step will be for the Mexican teams to be in the Libertadores.

Tigres was the last club in the Liga MX to reach the final of a tournament in Conmebol, losing 3-0 to River Plate in the Copa Libertadores (Photo: Reuters)



It should be remembered that Mexican clubs stopped competing in the Libertadores Cup since 2017, while the Mexican National Team participated for the last time in the America Cup of 2016.

During the 18 editions that Mexican soccer participated in the Copa Libertadores he achieved three runners-up: Cruz Azul (2001), Guadalajara (2010), and Tigers (2015); likewise, in the South American Cup, Pachuca he won the championship in 2006 and Pumas reached the final in 2005.

As for the nine participations in the Copa América, the "Tricolor" reached two endings: in 1993, in his debut at Conmebol, losing the title 2 to 1 against Argentina; and in 2001, falling 1-0 to the host Colombia.

Recover lost dates in the US

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mexico defeated Bermuda 2-1 in the Nations League (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The pandemic of coronavirus (COVID-19) not only affected football leagues around the world, but also the commitments of National teams.

And it is that the impossibility of organizing international matches, as a result of the closure of borders and the different restrictions that countries have, makes it difficult to project when the Mexican team their traditional parties in United States.

In this regard, De Luisa confirmed that You already have a plan in mind to make up for missed commitments. "There is not a single week that I have not spoken with the top management of SUM (company organizing the parties in the US)."

There are a number of positions that I think are going to be interesting. One of them means that the FIFA dates can be not two games, but three and in some cases up to four. The number of times the teams take away the players from the clubs will be less

Mexico's last game was the November 19th by League of Nations, where he beat Bermuda 2-1. With the FIFA dates of March and June canceled, there are four games that the FMF needs to replenish.

