This is how a legendary character has been taken to the cinema who continues to fascinate more than a century later

More than a century (exactly 111 years) separate the first and to the last invisible man of the cinema. And it is that long before James Whale touched the sky of Universal with his "vision" of the classic H.G. Wells, our infallible Second of Chomón appropriated the formula in 'Le voleur invisible'. Now it is the turn of Leigh Whannell, who with his modest review for Blumhouse, returns to fashion the fears that are not seen.

I see you and I don't see you

Blinded by the success of 'Frankenstein', the heads of Universal Pictures commissioned James Whale to adapt the novel by H.G. Wells 'The Invisible Man', in which a brilliant scientist but without moral steals his father's fortune to finance his experiments. Whale abandons the final lynching of the novel in favor of a shooting somewhat more in keeping with the times, and literally describes his hero as a crazy psychopath, something that the author of the original work did not please. The Universal movie quickly became another milestone of one that in addition to the modern Prometheus already had 'Dracula' and 'The Mummy'.

Claude Rains compensates for his non-presence with such excessive performance as Nicolas Cage would have done. The special effects of the movieInstead, they were much more subtle: Rains, with his body covered with a black cloth, was filmed on a background of the same color. Multiple exposures allowed the actor to partially integrate, and when the character removes his bandages, the real hands of the actor actually manipulate a doll capable of simulating respiratory movements. The success of the film materialized in two more sequels, 'The Invisible Man Returns' and 'The Revenge of the Invisible Man'.

In between, Universal had time to further exploit the reef with 'The Invisible Woman' a comedy with a slight touch of eroticism in which an unemployed clothing saleswoman (Virginia Bruce) is recruited as a guinea pig for an invisibility experiment. Fasteners here and there, some unheard of revelation (alcohol improves his power) and an encouraging future, which he found with married heroine and a son with a tendency to become invisible, made the film a relief compared to his much more intense companions invisible. The movie gave rise to a television series at the beginning of the 80s and now it is Elizabeth Banks that seeks to update the project.

Invisible as you can

Although the Whale movie was officially linked to Wells's work, later farms made it clear that the concept did not need to continue to rely on the novel, giving way to any kind of invisible atrocity. After fifteen "invisible" years, in 1958 the Mexican Alfredo B. Crevenna presented a new version closer to the sequel to Universal with 'The man who managed to be invisible'. Two years later it would be the turn of Edgar G. Ulmer, who presented 'The incredible transparent man', the most neglected so far, practically a Z series.

The German film 'The Invisible Claws of Doctor Mabuse', directed by Harald Reinl, was nothing of the other world but presented a plot of espionage that was ahead of the most famous and also European James Bond (well, this is no longer), or to the symptoms of André Hunebelle. 'Orloff and the invisible man', by Pierre Chevalier, already focused more on European female nudes from the early 1970s, where, if I have to choose the greatest madness of all the proposals Invisible, I keep the one perpetrated by Antonio Margheriti in a European co-production starring Dean Jones: 'The Invisible Man' (Mr. Superinvisible).

After a series of ownership problems with the original work, the concept of invisible man It is considered, unless you approach the book too strikingly, as duty free. At that time, after signing a contract with Universal, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello do not have to worry and are encouraged to visit the classics of the studio. After 'Abbott and Costello against the ghosts' it would be the turn of 'Abbott and Costello against the invisible man', a film with some visual aspect in the wave of what Paul Verhoeven would do a long time later.

In 1987, the very cultured 'Amazon on the moon', presented among its catalog of atrocities the brilliant 'The Son of the Invisible Man', which follows a descendant of the Whale movie (and therefore based on the work of HG Wells), convinced that he reproduced his father's formula. Ed Begley Jr. mimics Claude Rains, and convinced that he has become invisible, embarks on one ridiculous after another. A short copy full of love for the 1933 classic.

And the invisible character is comedy meat. In 1972 Robert Butler directed the Disney production 'I see you and I don't see you', in which a thief steals a young Kurt Russell from an experimental spray. The good guy from Steve Guttenberg was also a transparent hero in 'The Man Who Never Was There', a Bruce Malmuth movie filmed in 3D.

The man returns (invisible)

After several television series and some shy wink (Woody Allen, for example), John Carpenter wakes the indomitable creature with the misunderstood 'Memories of an invisible man', another adaptation of a very different work signed H.F. Saint. Chevy Chase embroiders that self-paid cretin that after an incident in a scientific laboratory will become the number one target of bad government agents.

Despite a colossal budget, the good taste and cinematic criteria of its director and the delivery of Chase and the special effects, the movie was a fiasco. Of course, from a technological point of view, the film marked a before and after in the genre, contributing in its own way to the imminent revolution that would arrive shortly after with 'Jurassic Park'. This is Bruce Nicholson, special effects supervisor:

"John came to see Industrial Light & Magic with this project, and we quickly entered. It was necessary to find a suitable approach to realize what he had in mind. He wanted to know if we could apply digital technology to the invisible man's character, and if we could obtain revolutionary images in the genre. He already had a script, and he also wanted help with the storyboard of most visual effects. "

"We took care of this aspect and offered to do some tests around digital effects. At the same time, we created several very elaborate concepts, which helped him to preview his film. We had to do many new things in this project. We review and discuss the original movie James Whale and we wonder how our new tools could affect the staging. John had some key moments in mind, for example, that moment when the totally invisible character begins to reappear thanks to the rain. Its visibility is revealed by the water, and that was a challenge. "

Transparent violence and serial remains

In the mid-nineties, Fred Olen Ray, an uncle with more than 150 credits as director and who debuted with a film entitled 'Honey Britches' marked the infamous' Mama is invisible', at the service of Dee Wallace, and 'Invisible Dad ', with the remembered Karen Black. The same of Ray's second foolishness, Sony handed over the reins of 'The Shadowless Man' to Paul Verhoeven. The script was signed by Andrew W. Marlowe, signer of not-so-memorable titles like 'Air Force One' or 'The end of days'.

Far from the raucous genius that Edward Neumeier signed for the director about the scripts of 'RoboCop' and 'Starship Troopers', Verhoeven just grabbed the pasta and amaze through an exquisite staging In a deeply hollow movie. Instead of making his characters disappear as if by magic, Verhoeven opted for a visceral and very graphic process, showing layer after layer of the human being, being as explicit as he could.

Verhoeven's film was not the success they expected, which did not prevent a few years later from having a video sequel with Christian Slater in the middle of garlic. They were not being good years for the character, who lived a critical moment in 2003, with two premieres that left no one happy: 'The Erotic Misadventures of the Invisible Man' and 'The League of Extraordinary Men'. The latter, without being a film that nobody will want to eliminate forever (maybe Alan Moore, of course), will not be especially remembered by anyone.

A more tender appearance is not remembered than the one Tim Burton offered in 'Miss Peregrine's home for peculiar children', a film that was not bad at all and in which the real bad guys are actually a sect of shareholders in suits. David S. Goyer, always exhausting, adapted 'What is not seen (The Invisible)', little more than a desktop TV movie that contributed nothing even to his temperate trajectory.

It is possible that Leigh Whannell has taken good note of the story of a legendary character whom the cinema has failed to find a place. We were close to a mastodon by Universal (if 'The mummy' comes out well), but it is true that the director of 'Upgrade' (unpublished in physical format or cinemas in Spain, of course) is handled as Fish in water in much smaller formats. His previous work included everything we like about the genre, so hopefully his new project captivates us in the same way. For now, his trailer has blown our heads all.