There is no peace for My Hero Academia: criticism and ban from China

Relations between Japan and its neighbors have always been strained. In the pre-World War II era of imperial Japan, the people of the Rising Sun were the protagonists of several terrible acts to the detriment, especially of the Chinese and Koreans. A wound still not forgotten by these peoples that it is returned to burn with a name of My Hero Academia.

In chapter 259 of My Hero AcademiaKohei Horikoshi has decided the official name of the one who has so far been called Ujiko. The choice fell on Shiga Maruta, a name that sparked several controversies for which Weekly Shonen Jump also intervened. Unfortunately, for Koreans and Chinese the name Maruta brings the mind back to the past, remembering those who were called "Maruta"by the Japanese, or those guinea pigs victims of a special project of unit 731 of the Japanese imperial forces.

On Twitter and social media, Chinese and Koreans went wild demanding Kohei Horikoshi's apology. The mangaka of My Hero Academia has answered the question, advising of a future change of name, but many are asking apologies. During the day yesterday and night today, China started attack on anything related to My Hero Academia.

In addition to the ban decided by all digital platforms both as regards the sale of volumes and reading via the app, the production of a mobile video game created by a Chinese studio was also discontinued. All review sites were also stormed and both the My Hero Academia manga and the various seasons of the anime and related products are undergoing a slew of negative ratings in China.

At this point, for Chinese and Korean fans of My Hero Academia, will this be an apologetic phrase from the author?