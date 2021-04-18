The Xiaomi pizza cutter is a success in AliExpress and today you have it for less than 8 euros

If you are looking for a pizza cutter, in AliExpress, you can find this Hot Pizza Cutter Blade from Xiaomi for 7.98 euros (instead of 8.67 euros). Plus, shipping is free.





We are talking about an ingenious pizza cutter, made of stainless steel, which stands out for its ease of cleaning. And it is that, contrary to traditional cutters, its blade can be removed easily.

In addition, it has a protective cover that will completely hide the blade. This will extend the life of the blade edge and at the same time prevent accidents.

Regarding the purchase process, the shipment is made from China and will arrive at our address in a period of approximately two weeks.

Prices and availability may vary after publication

Other featured offers

Do not miss the rest of the featured offers today:

Free delivery, streaming movies and series, over 2 million ad-free songs, hundreds of free eBooks, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon prime. Try it free for 1 month (then € 36 / year). If you are a student, 3 months free and pay half: only 18 euros per year.

Free trial for 30 days Amazon Prime (after 36 € / year)

Unlimited access to your favorite music with Music Unlimited. More of 50 million songs in streaming, on demand and without advertising. Try it for free up to 90 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.

Try Music Unlimited free for up to 90 days (after € 9.99 / month)

Unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks with Audible. More of 90,000 titles with the narratives of José Coronado, Michelle Jenner and many more. Try it for free for 30 days (afterwards, € 9.99 / month) and cancel whenever you want.