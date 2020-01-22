The Xbox Series X ports appear in a supposed prototype

Share it:

We do not remember a console that has given more than talk in the months prior to its launch for how they are or cease to be the connections it includes. It is the case of Xbox Series X, which on several occasions has obtained the focus of attention to emerge information about the rear ports that will include.

First there were the ports of a false model shown by AMD, then information from supposed connoisseurs of the final system and now images belonging to another supposed prototype that has been photographed.

They have echoed this information in Thurrott, which are usually quite meticulous with information related to Microsoft products, yet the images come from a publication in NeoGAF and in the era of 3D printing we can not take anything for granted.

The fact is that what is seen in the new images promises an HDMI port, another Ethernet port, the power supply input, a port for optical audio and two USB Type A inputs.

If the prototype is real, there is still enough room for part or all of these ports to change their layout, number or type. We could end up having USB-C ports, some other HDMI and certainly an elongated port will disappear that could easily be destined for development work or any other task not necessary in the commercial version of the product.

We may see the console in all its splendor during E3 2020, an event that Microsoft seems to want to go to make history. Not surprisingly they have a new console in the warehouse and a lot of newly purchased studios working on all kinds of projects to lift the catalog of this new system over the competition.

What we can surely count on is dozens of leaks related to a new generation that still has a lot to prove.