The World Ends with You: Square Enix's video game will receive an anime adaptation

A few hours ago, Square Enix confirmed that the 2007 video game The World Ends with You will receive an anime adaptation, titled The World Ends with You: The Animation and consequently confirming the rumors of a few days ago. New details on the project will be revealed on 3 July, on the occasion of theAnime Expo Lite 2020.

The World Ends with You is an action RPG created by the development team of Kingdom Hearts and distributed on various Nintendo platforms and mobile devices (Android and iOS) over the past decade. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the Twitter profile dedicated to the anime and the official website, where there is a countdown. The presentation will take place on 3 July at 18:00 PDT, corresponding to 3:00 at night in the Italian time zone.

The official video game site describes the plot as follows: "Neku, a graffiti-loving teenager, receives a message on the phone that warns him that he will be canceled within seven days if he fails to complete a series of sinister homework. Together with a mysterious girl called Shiki, Neku will have to venture into the unknown, discover the dark truth behind his situation and defeat the sinister group of Reaper".

In case you were hardened gamers then, we remind you that a few moments ago was also made official a new anime series linked to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, entitled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.