Entertainment

The World Ends with You: Square Enix's video game will receive an anime adaptation

June 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few hours ago, Square Enix confirmed that the 2007 video game The World Ends with You will receive an anime adaptation, titled The World Ends with You: The Animation and consequently confirming the rumors of a few days ago. New details on the project will be revealed on 3 July, on the occasion of theAnime Expo Lite 2020.

The World Ends with You is an action RPG created by the development team of Kingdom Hearts and distributed on various Nintendo platforms and mobile devices (Android and iOS) over the past decade. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the Twitter profile dedicated to the anime and the official website, where there is a countdown. The presentation will take place on 3 July at 18:00 PDT, corresponding to 3:00 at night in the Italian time zone.

The official video game site describes the plot as follows: "Neku, a graffiti-loving teenager, receives a message on the phone that warns him that he will be canceled within seven days if he fails to complete a series of sinister homework. Together with a mysterious girl called Shiki, Neku will have to venture into the unknown, discover the dark truth behind his situation and defeat the sinister group of Reaper".

READ:  Lamù and its history: here are the birthplace of Rumiko Takahashi's first manga

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were hardened gamers then, we remind you that a few moments ago was also made official a new anime series linked to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, entitled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.