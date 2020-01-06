The Witcher 3: Exotic Arsenal, the new PC mod adds dozens of weapons to the game world

Share it:

Parallel to the mods of The Witcher 3 dedicated to the Netflix series, the tireless scene of the Wild Hunt modder continues to churn out free expansions that expand the playful and role-playing universe of the CD Projekt blockbuster fantasy: this is the case of the new fan made DLC which includes dozens of unpublished weapons.

Available on NexusMods completely free of charge for those who already own the game on PC, the project by Roenaxx enriches Geralt of Rivia's arsenal with well 28 steel weapons is 27 silver weapons. All the elements of equipment of this mod can be purchased ingame from the dealers, manufactured on their own (following the relative "recipe") or plundered in the settings of Velen, Novigrad and Skellige.

In order not to negatively impact the dynamics of the story and the progression of the experience provided by the Strigo epic, all the weapons obtained by the hero will dissolve once the hero falls into battle and forces the user to start from a previous point Rescue: all this, according to Roenaxx, will help make the use of these exotic weapons with special powers even more special.

The modder who made the project Exotic Arsenal ensures it full compatibility with the base game and its official expansions, as well as with the other mods of the GDR masterpiece by CD Projekt: in this regard, we remind you that the latest version of The Witcher 3 Redux was recently published, a project that aims to upset and improve every aspect of the game.