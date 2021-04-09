The way of the apron, a series that is not an anime: between disbelief and fun

The American giant dedicated to on-demand streaming, Netflix, is investing heavily in anime as proof of the increasingly rich catalog of titles of Japanese origin. The last one, in order of arrival, is The way of the apron by JC Staff studio, the same behind One Punch Man season 2.

Just as Netflix promised a month ago, yesterday La via del apron was released with a lot of dubbing in Italian. Yet, it didn’t take long for the opera to get talked about due to the particular style with which the anime adaptation of the manga Kosuke Ono he introduced himself to the spectators.

The transposition edited by J.C Staff since, if the term “anime” really corresponds to a Japanese transliteration of the term animation, then it can’t be a real cartoon. The moments in which there is a real movement can be counted on the fingers of one hand and these scenes have done nothing but arouse hilarity within the community. Other users, however, did not welcome the comedy with this choice by the studio. At the bottom of the news, however, you can take a look at one of the most viral threads on the net with a lot of one of the most offending clips of the entire project.

And you, on the other hand, which side are you on? Were you able to appreciate the series anyway despite this particular style? Let us know with a comment below.