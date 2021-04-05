‘The Walking Dead’: the final season of the long-lived zombie series already has a premiere date and a brief teaser

Last night, the American network AMC aired the last episode of the extended season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ and in those final moments a brief teaser could be seen that indicated the release date of what will be the series final season. So the August 22, 2021 (We imagine that on FOX Spain it will be around those dates), we can start watching these final episodes.

A season 11 of which we have been learning more details in recent weeks. The first is that will have a whopping 24 episodes that we will see in three batches of eight installments each. In this way, zombie fiction will accompany us well into 2022, the year in which we will see the new spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.

Of course, it seems that the experiment of this expansion of season 10, more focused on small stories and their protagonists, Angela Kang (current showrunner of ‘The Walking Dead’) promises to return to the great stories and go towards a powerful ending for this series.

First teaser for season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’

I also tell you that this small preview, in which a brief interrogation / questionnaire is heard, does not seem to indicate great revolutions. In Kang’s words: