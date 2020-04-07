The Walking Dead ends without a battle against the Walkers

One more season that we are leaving from 'The Walking Dead'. The tenth has come to an end after AMC's decision to delay the sixteenth episode, the actual closing episode, until the end of the year as COVID-19 forced its production to stop. Meanwhile, this fifteenth episode is the one that serves as the outcome of the season, until further notice. How did the fiction end? What happened in 'The Tower'?
The episode resumes the outcome of the previous episode, 'Look at the flowers', that is, the moment when the patrol formed by Eugene, Yumiko and Ezekiel meets an eccentric character in an abandoned Atlanta. Is about Juanita Sánchez, also known asthe Princess, a subject taken from the comics that promises to give a spark of joy at the end of the series. Aiming at them, he asks the newcomers what their intentions are, with a Yumiko on the warpath. But Ezekiel relaxes the situation assuring The Princess that they do not want to run away and asks about those wonderful performances with zombies that they have seen distributed throughout the city. His work, of course, to make the space seem "more alive" since it has only been a year. And then everything seems to relax, he even invites them to stay in Atlanta. Eugene rejects the proposal, pointing out that they have a mission to fulfill. She offers to help them but Yumiko still doesn't trust her, "we don't know you" he explains to an indignant Princess.
Then some zombies appear approaching them, and to show them that he is on their side, Juanita machine gun. And of course, the horses on which the team came are scared with so much noise and flee before some astonished owners. Juanita asks for forgiveness and so begins the adventure in which we have a new member in the team. Well, now Eugene and company cannot continue on their way, for now, so they are left to think what they are doing in Atlanta. And of course, this ends up requesting help to the new character.
Beta and his horde
The previous episode also told us who would try to end the idea that Alpha had undertaken. Your second on board, Beta, after revealing his image, he took the charge of leading the zombie horde and set out on the search for the survivors. In this chapter we see him again leading a practically infinite number of walkers, who after arriving in Alexandria and checking that everything is empty, begins at a slow pace, the walk in search of the new refuge of the survivors, who believe that it is Oceanside . Of this plan he finds out Aaron, who together with Alden are hidden in a mill.
We moved to the area where everyone else is hiding now, one Tower. We see Negan cooking, also Lydia, Carol, Judith … the latter approaches Alpha's daughter to ask if she is okay. She apathetically confesses that she is not sad about her mother's death. For his part, Daryl patrol the perimeter looking for threats while unsuccessfully trying to radio with Michonne. Also goes out Carol, who along with Kelly, are going to run an errand to Luke. They both have a conversation about the missing Connie, where Kelly encourages Carol and tells her that she is not angry, that he admires her and that everything will be all right. Those who also have a conversation are Negan Y Lydia. It should not be forgotten that he was the one who cut off Alpha's head after having tied Lydia in another cabin. He asks her if he is avoiding her and she says yes, more after he has told her that, despite the brutalities that the leader of the Whisperers had committed, he liked. Lydia, very angry, begins to hit Negan while reproaching him that she believes she has killed her mother just to look like a hero and that she has no right to tell her that she cannot hate her, which she does. In the end he ends up crying in her arms.
A mine game
Returning to Atlanta, Princess guides Eugene, Miko, and Ezekiel to a garage where they will find a vehicle to escape. He leads them through a field that turns out to be mined. After spending some time suffering they manage to get out of there alive, so that Eugene then realizes that they have returned to a street they had passed through. It has been a "fun" rodeo, explains Princesa, who tells them that she always did it and that nothing ever happened to collapse and think out loud that perhaps it was her fault for always being alone. Maybe he deserves it. With these words, Eugene seems to forget the past bad drink, approaching the newcomer and saying that he supports her. They enter the garage, and to everyone's surprise, bikes are waiting for them. Furthermore, it is Yumiko who offers Princess to join the group on their mission. She, who does not believe it at first, jumps with joy and hugs a stunned Yumiko.
The final walk
Daryl has encountered on his patrol with a Judith that she was killing zombies alone. He tells her to stay by his side, although she tells him that he really wants to leave, he no longer has family but Daryl He convinces her by telling her that he has a large family, and that he will never leave her side. Then a few more walkers appear, who are actually Whisperers. To one Daryl sticks an arrow, and on the badly injured ground he tells them that they were escaping from a Beta that has lost its mind. Indeed, to the new Whisperer leader we have been watching the whole episode repeating a mantra in a sinister way.
Daryl finishes off the Whisperer and leaves him there, much to Judith's chagrin, and then they receive a call alerting that the Tower is surrounded by walkers. This is just what Aaron and Alden had discovered, that following the horde they have realized that Beta is following the trails and is no longer heading to Oceanside. But it is getting late for them. They are discovered. Completely surrounded by armed Whisperers, we do not know what will become of Aaron and Alden until a new order, as we will not see them appear any more in the remainder of the episode.
And then the final image shows us what's to come: a final battle where the Whisperers have, by number, all to win. Beta and his horde in front of the survivors' hideout is the last image of this season until further notice.
What will happen
The final battle has come; However, how will it end? They are going to have to weave a good defense ploy if they are to beat hundreds of walkers surrounding this Tower. However, there is one thing we do know: the Maggie's comeback. In the promo of the next episode it is already anticipated that it is here when we will see the character of Lauren Cohan return. They also lead us to an Aaron and Alden killing zombies (so, for the moment, they have not killed them), to a Virgil returning to earth and arriving at an empty Oceanside and, of course, battle scenes inside the Tower. Let's also hope that Eugene and his team meet Stephanie so that we can confirm, once and for all, that we have reached the Commonwealth.
