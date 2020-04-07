The Walking Dead ends without a battle against the Walkers

Fox

Beta and his horde

The previous episode also told us who would try to end the idea that Alpha had undertaken. Your second on board, Beta, after revealing his image, he took the charge of leading the zombie horde and set out on the search for the survivors. In this chapter we see him again leading a practically infinite number of walkers, who after arriving in Alexandria and checking that everything is empty, begins at a slow pace, the walk in search of the new refuge of the survivors, who believe that it is Oceanside . Of this plan he finds out Aaron, who together with Alden are hidden in a mill.

We moved to the area where everyone else is hiding now, one Tower. We see Negan cooking, also Lydia, Carol, Judith … the latter approaches Alpha's daughter to ask if she is okay. She apathetically confesses that she is not sad about her mother's death. For his part, Daryl patrol the perimeter looking for threats while unsuccessfully trying to radio with Michonne. Also goes out Carol, who along with Kelly, are going to run an errand to Luke. They both have a conversation about the missing Connie, where Kelly encourages Carol and tells her that she is not angry, that he admires her and that everything will be all right. Those who also have a conversation are Negan Y Lydia. It should not be forgotten that he was the one who cut off Alpha's head after having tied Lydia in another cabin. He asks her if he is avoiding her and she says yes, more after he has told her that, despite the brutalities that the leader of the Whisperers had committed, he liked. Lydia, very angry, begins to hit Negan while reproaching him that she believes she has killed her mother just to look like a hero and that she has no right to tell her that she cannot hate her, which she does. In the end he ends up crying in her arms.

A mine game

Returning to Atlanta, Princess guides Eugene, Miko, and Ezekiel to a garage where they will find a vehicle to escape. He leads them through a field that turns out to be mined. After spending some time suffering they manage to get out of there alive, so that Eugene then realizes that they have returned to a street they had passed through. It has been a "fun" rodeo, explains Princesa, who tells them that she always did it and that nothing ever happened to collapse and think out loud that perhaps it was her fault for always being alone. Maybe he deserves it. With these words, Eugene seems to forget the past bad drink, approaching the newcomer and saying that he supports her. They enter the garage, and to everyone's surprise, bikes are waiting for them. Furthermore, it is Yumiko who offers Princess to join the group on their mission. She, who does not believe it at first, jumps with joy and hugs a stunned Yumiko.

The final walk

Daryl has encountered on his patrol with a Judith that she was killing zombies alone. He tells her to stay by his side, although she tells him that he really wants to leave, he no longer has family but Daryl He convinces her by telling her that he has a large family, and that he will never leave her side. Then a few more walkers appear, who are actually Whisperers. To one Daryl sticks an arrow, and on the badly injured ground he tells them that they were escaping from a Beta that has lost its mind. Indeed, to the new Whisperer leader we have been watching the whole episode repeating a mantra in a sinister way.