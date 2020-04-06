The virtual E3 that ESA had planned for June would have been canceled

Share it:

After the edition of the E3 This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a possible replacement celebration began to be planned through a virtual event that now, according to rumors, would have been canceled due to a lack of attendees.

Journalist Mike Futter of the Virtual Economy Podcast showed an ESA presentation on his Twitter profile listing potential collaborators for the virtual event in question.

Here's the slide from the pitch. @AndreaRene is a smart partner. Good Morning America … is a choice … But what stands out … IGN … which (along with a number of ESA member publishers) essentially just told E3, "We don't need you." This is damning for the future. pic.twitter.com/PJ8uzvKNyV – Mike Futter (@Futterish) April 4, 2020

Among those chosen were large figures such as the Good Morning America program, the presenter Andrea Rene and platforms such as Twitch, Mixer and IGN, the latter having announced their own event to replace the annual fair.

Summer of Gaming is an event that will be held in June and we will organize IGN to bring you interviews, gameplays, previews and information of all kinds about the games that in the coming months will reach the current generation and the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X .

We have the collaboration of 2K, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco, Amazon, Google Stadia, Twitter, Devolver Digital, THQ Nordic and more to tell you about what they have in store for the future of the video game.

At the moment ESA has not officially ruled on the cancellation of this virtual event but several insiders say that the companies have not been convinced with their proposals and will not participate in what they had in mind.

Of course, at the moment the E3 returns to the load in 2021 with some dates already fixed.