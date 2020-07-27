The vanity fair, Kubrick's interest and Robert Pattinson's role: behind the scenes

Share it:

Tonight airs on Paramount Network The vanity fair, a 2004 costume film directed by Mira Nair and based on the William Makepeace Thackeray novel of the same name, starring Reese Witherspoon.

Set in 19th-century England, the film tells the story of Becky Sharp, a girl of humble origins determined to climb the social ladder. After leaving college, her goal becomes to marry a wealthy nobleman in order to have luck in life: her social ascent begins with a job as a housekeeper …

For the occasion, we have collected for you all the behind the scenes not to be missed behind the scenes of The Vanity Fair:

After jokingly asking Reese Witherspoon to get pregnant for the film, because she thought she was too skinny for the role, the director found out that the actress was really pregnant.

Stanley Kubrick wanted to make an adaptation of the novel in the early 70s, but he thought it was too big a story to fit in just 3 hours of film. Instead, he made Barry Lyndon.

Many of the costumes were specially made smaller than necessary, in order to change their appearance.

Lady Jane Sheepshanks actress Natasha Little played Becky Sharp in the 1998 BBC Variety Fair miniseries.

In the movie Robert Pattinson should also have appeared as Becky's son, but the sequence was eliminated from the final version.

For other news, we remind you that Witherspoon will star in two new Netflix movies.