Anyone but You: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans can’t get enough of the R-rated romantic comedy starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Before the group departed for Australia for filming, the project—originally titled Anyone But You—was unveiled in January 2023. Cinemagoers got their first peek at the trailer for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in early October, and now PEOPLE has revealed the first look at the poster.

Powell and Sweeney teased the film’s plot at CinemaCon 2023 in Sin City, stating that it centers on “two people that hate each other.” Despite Sweeney’s reputation for dark performances, such as in The Voyeurs and Euphoria, Powell has experience in romantic comedies, having co-starred with Zoey Deutch in the smash Netflix hit Set It Up. Here you will find all the information you need about Anyone But You, including the cast and production data.

Anyone but You Release Date

Before the Christmas festivities, on December 22, 2023, the film Anyone But You will be released in theaters. The original target date for the release was December 15. But the musical precursor film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, came out on the same day.

Because of this, Sony moved forward the movie’s release date so that people could see it with their loved ones around the holidays. Only theaters will be able to see the film.

Anyone but You Cast

Sydney Sweeney as Bea

Bea, played by Sydney Sweeney, is a young lady who meets Ben on a flight to Sidney. Both Bea and Ben are en route to their sister’s wedding. Ben was Bea’s “hall pass” when she was on break from her now-ex-fiancé Jonathan, but the two don’t seem to have gotten along very well.

Glen Powell as Ben

Ben, played by Glen Powell, was Bea’s “hall pass” and isn’t thrilled to run into her again on the way to Sidney for Bea’s sister’s wedding. Bea annoys Ben all the time (and he annoys her too), but while in Sidney, he also runs with Margaret, an old partner who broke his heart.

Darren Barnet as Jonathan

The parents of Bea have been attempting to reconcile her with her ex-fiancé, Jonathan, played by Darren Barnet, as they consider him a son. After Bea finds out that Ben has been invited to her sister’s wedding, she suggests that they act as if they are romantically involved, even though she isn’t happy about it.

The other cast members are as follows:

Dermot Mulroney as Bea’s father

Rachel Griffiths as Bea’s mother

Hadley Robinson as Bea’s sister

Alexandra Shipp as Bea’s soon-to-be-sister-in-law

Michelle Hurd as the mother of Shipp’s character

Bryan Brown as the father of Shipp’s character

Anyone but You Plot

The play Much Ado About Nothing serves as an influence for the tale, as previously stated. The ever-popular theme of rivals becoming lovers is on full display in the comedy. Nightmarishly harsh characters Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) have been drawn. Then, they’re placed in a romantic environment, which deepens their connection.

Bea and Ben, the protagonists of Anyone But You, are archenemies who eventually cross paths during Bea’s sister’s wedding in Australia. They make a pact and act like a couple for their sake. Despite their outward hostility, their feelings for one another transform their pretenses into reality.

Anyone but You Creators

A veteran of the romantic comedy genre, Will Gluck has helmed films like Friends with Benefits (featuring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis) and Easy A (starring Penn Badgley and Emma Stone), so he should be familiar with the material.

Deadline reports that Gluck is revising a screenplay originally written by Ilana Wolpert for the project. Wolpert rose to fame thanks to her roles in the smash hit Disney+ musical series High School Musical: The Series.

Anyone but You Trailer

Theaters were the only places to see a one-minute teaser video for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, set to the song “Death of Me” by WizTheMc. On October 19, Sony Pictures uploaded the trailer to their website.

On November 16th, Sony Pictures unveiled a complete trailer. Featuring Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea, Right?” as its score, this 2.5-minute teaser offers a far clearer glimpse of the film’s plot and the chemistry between Sweeney and Powell.

Anyone but You Filming Details

Production began in February 2023 after the project was announced in January; the working title was Anyone But You. The filming took place at many sites around Australia and was completed in April 2023.