The Tower Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A third season of the British police drama The Tower will soon be released. It is based on the Metropolitan Trilogy novel series by Kate London.

It takes place in London and features Gemma Whelan as Sarah Collins, a police woman who first works for the fictitious DSI department.

The first season explores the events that followed the deaths of a seasoned member of the Metropolitan Police as well as a young Libyan girl both died after falling together from a London tower block’s top.

Collins’ inquiry becomes two-fold when Constable Lizzie Adama, one of the investigation’s few witnesses, vanishes shortly thereafter. She was one of the few witnesses.



Kate London and Patrick Harbinson are the series’ authors. The eagerly awaited third season will include a continuation of the gripping plot and captivating cast.

The next season on The Tower has generated a lot of rumors. It is not surprising that series’ fans are interested about discovering more about its continuing plotlines.

Everyone is curious to find out what the secret is that the series is concealing behind them now that the first two seasons have come to a dramatic finale.

The first two seasons on the show have already been seen by many viewers, who are now curious about the third.

Kate London, who is well-known for her incredible shows all over the globe, produced the British police investigative television series.

The Tower, a gripping British police procedural series, stood out in a world awash with crime dramas because to its complicated plotlines and subtle interpersonal interactions.

Lizzie wasn’t being held accountable for her part in Farah’s killing, and it seemed that the one police officer who could have been held accountable for the crime Lizzie’s supervisor and boyfriend, DI Shaw had gotten away from responsibility by concealing crucial evidence.

The Tower Season 3 Release Date

The Tower’s first season was previewed before to its November 8, 2021, debut. There were three episodes in all.

In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available. On May 16, 2023, The Tower’s second season was made available.

Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if The Tower will get a third season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have indicated a desire for a third season as well as prospective storylines.

The Tower Season 3 Cast

Gemma Whelan will play DS in The Tower Season 3 if it is renewed. Sarah Collins, serving as DI; Emmett J. Scanlan Tahirah Sharif and Kieran Shaw serve as PC. DC are Jimmy Akingbola and Lizzie Adama. PC actors Steve Bradshaw and Michael Karim Arif Johar, Robin Morrissey as PS, and Paddy Hogan as Oscar Byrnes Fred Thompson, Mary Shaw-playing Laurie Delaney, and DCI Karl Davies Bailie, Tim

The Tower Season 3 Trailer

The Tower Season 3 Plot

The show’s third season has not been picked up by Amazon Prime Video. Since there aren’t many facts known about The Tower’s third season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

Shaw might get into a lot of trouble if his wife, as retaliation, gives the phone over to the authorities.

Although the video on the young victim Farah’s phone did not directly incriminate DI Shaw, his concealment of the evidence was a crime in and of itself. He placed incriminating material on her phone.

The closing scene of The Tower showed that she had retained the phone, most likely as she hadn’t been thrilled to learn that her husband was experiencing a liaison with Lizzie. Shaw believes that her husband destroyed the phone, although this was not the case.

The Tower is a gripping British television series that enthralls viewers with its compelling storyline and well-written characters. The television program is based on Kate London’s novel Post Mortem.

The anti-corruption detective Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins, who is investigating the unexplained deaths of a veteran police officer and a young girl who fell form a tower block in London, is the main character of the story.

Sarah Collins, portrayed by Gemma Whelan, serves as a feisty and dedicated investigator entrusted with figuring out what really happened to the adolescent girl and the senior police officer who were killed.

Her inquiry leads her on a perilous, intriguing, and suspenseful trip as she unearths a web filled with corruption and deception that poses a threat to both her career her her life.

The complexity of the investigation and Sarah’s inner issues are two things that keep the viewers of The Tower on the edge if their seats throughout each episode.

The program is both a character study and a criminal drama since it examines the individuals’ motives and concerns while also delving deeply into their psyche.

After eventually convincing her employer, DCI Tim Bailie, to make Lizzie’s disappearance public while she is still on the run, Sarah makes a number of revelations concerning the circumstances surrounding the Portland Tower collapse, significantly complicating the investigation.

Lizzie resolves to come forward, but not before seeing Kieran Shaw in private, who attempts to talk her out of accusing herself. When Sarah does speak with Lizzie, the shocking details of the deadly night spent on the tower’s top are revealed.