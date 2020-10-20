the star of La Casa di Carta drives the web crazy

The provocative shots that continue to arouse the interest and admiration of fans Usrula Corbero post on his Instagram profile. The Spanish actress, who achieved worldwide popularity thanks to the success of The House of Paper on Netflix, he always proves capable of both piercing the screen and stealing the eye with a photograph.

A couple of days ago Ursula Corbero gave yet another demonstration: in the post, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, the interpreter of Tokyo can be admired in all its splendor in two images that portray her sitting on a checkered floor, wearing a body nero. In the first photo, his smiling expression is a little girlish, in the second the star takes on the classic air a little sulky from seductress.

The post earned more than three million likes in a matter of hours, after all the followers on Instagram of Ursula Corbero there are over twenty million, numbers that certify a status now as a top-level celebrity.

Meanwhile, the wait for the fifth season of The House of Paper. Fans of the series are on the hunt for clues about the plot and the possibility of seeing some characters again, such as Nairobi who could return in the series. The same Ursula Corbero may have revealed a spoiler about La Casa di Carta thanks to a photo.