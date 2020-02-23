Entertainment

The splendid official cover of the 96th volume of ONE PIECE has been revealed

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The epic of ONE PIECE continues to represent one of the most important spearheads of the anime and manga industry, a franchise that over the course of these long years has seen the arrival of souls, manga, films, video games and gadgets to no end, with millions and millions of fans now scattered in every corner of the world.

Within this unforgettable journey, the manga is currently found in the middle of Wano's narrative arc, a new adventure that has seen Straw Hat and its close-knit crew enter into contact with a whole new world, with its culture, its lifestyle and new dangerous opponents ready for anything in order to remain in power.

The story of the opera has however come alive and fans are eagerly waiting to find out how everything will go on, and just recently the Weekly Shonen Jump wanted to offer its audience a tantalizing image in preparation for what is about to arrive. Through Twitter, in fact, the official cover of the 96 volume of ONE PIECE has been published – still not colored -, an illustration that you can see at the bottom of the news. As can be seen in the image, in addition to the dear old Luffy who stands out among all, the scene showcases many well-known – and rejuvenated – faces that will follow one another during the narrated events.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Crunchyroll confirmed the arrival of the ONE PIECE anime on its platform. In addition, an incredible ONE PIECE themed statue dedicated to Drakul Mihawk was recently presented to the public.

