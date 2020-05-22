The Simpsons will arrive at Disney + in its original format

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Your prayers have been heard. At least, if you are one of those users with an eagle sight who had noticed something that can be annoying for fans of the original series. We talk about The Simpson, which in their version for Disney + came with certain “cuts”.

In other words, they are small visual changes. Subtle, but with the ability to make the viewer miss out on clever jokes that are part of the essence of the original television series. In April Disney already confirmed that it would correct it. But it has not been until today that it has set a release date for such an event. Thus, The Simpsons will arrive in their original format on the streaming platform on May 28, 2020.

What do we mean by the original format? As simple as those little visual cutouts are practically literal cutouts. Indeed, Disney + episodes are cropped to fit the full-screen format, which means we miss out on many visual pranks that didn’t appear in the center of the screen.

Something as simple as going from 4: 3 to 16: 9. Best of all, users will be able to modify the appearance once the original format arrives on the platform. In this way, all those who prefer to maintain the advantages of the current format will also be able to do so.

WOO HOO! We love a prediction for #TheSimpsons, especially coming from @AlJean himself in 2015. Episodes in original 4:3 aspect ratio are coming to #DisneyPlus on May 28. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/WxEs9TC5D5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

On the other hand, as you can see, the announcement has come through Disney itself, which has published a message on the official Disney + account on Twitter. In it he confirms the news in a quite original way. Somehow, The Simpsons already predicted this would happen. And it was in 2015!