The return of ONE PIECE to Universal Studios Japan is already planned

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Coronavirus epidemic from China has inevitably jeopardized many events around the world. In Italy we have seen the postponement of Napoli Comicon and other similar events, in Japan there has been a similar reflection with the cancellation of AnimeJapan. And among the victims of these referrals there is also a ONE PIECE theme park.

The Universal Studios Japan theme park is currently closed, with a reopening scheduled for at least the moment for April 12th. This is obviously due to the Coronavirus epidemic, but there are already those who plan to return for this summer.

The area of ​​this park that was planned for ONE PIECE is planning to open for this summer, with an announcement dedicated in particular to the return of the ONE PIECE Premier Show and to the Pirate Restaurant in Sanji. The official ONE PIECE website has made it known that the return is indicative and could be subject to displacements, cancellations or postponements of various kinds depending on the spread of the epidemic. Tickets will be made available only when you are certain of the dates.

The seasonal attractions of ONE PIECE are now an annual reality for Universal Studios Japan: the Pirate Restaurant in Sanji is about to reach its tenth year of life.

