The return of ‘In therapy’ already has a premiere date and trailer: Uzo Aduba is the new doctor in season 4 of the HBO drama

In just over a month the revival of one of HBO’s most peculiar series will arrive. ‘In Treatment’ returns to our screens next May 23 (We imagine that the next day on HBO Spain) and we can already see the first trailer of this season 4.

Starring Uzo Aduba (‘Mrs. America’) as Dr. Brooke Taylor, the season’s titular therapist, this comeback will consist of 24 episodes of half an hour each one to be issued two days a week at the rate of two deliveries per day. In keeping with the tradition of the series, each installment will consist of a session with the patient on duty.

This reimagining takes us to the Los Angeles of the present with a trio of patients who navigate with their own traumas and, in addition, the changes that transform the world like the global pandemic and other social and cultural changes. This is where the doctor lives her own hell after suffering a painful loss.

The doctor is in consultation

In the cast of this new season will be Anthony Ramos like Eladio, who works as a domestic nurse taking care of the adult son of a wealthy family; Liza Colon-Zayas She is Rita, Brooke’s friend and confidant, whom she supports in a moment of loss; John Benjamin Hickey as Colin, a white-collar thief who deals with the changes in his life after being released from prison; Quintessa Swindell as Laila, Brooke’s teenage client struggling to forge her own identity; Y Joel Kinnaman as Adam, Brooke’s eventual ex-boyfriend.

This return occurs just over ten years after we last saw the series, then starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne West. Adaptation by Rodrigo García of the isrealí series by Hagai Levi, this time the showrunners are Jennifer Shed y Joshua Allen.