The reason why he left Barcelona at its best, who is the best 9 in history and his dart to FIFA for racism: five confessions of Romario

Romario gave an interview and left several striking statements about the world of soccer (AP)

Despite currently serving as senator from Rio de Janeiro and having a great presence in Brazilian politics, Romario he cannot leave his entire career as a footballer behind. So it was that the former scorer of 54 years He provided an interview in which he left several striking statements about the world of baseball.

In a note made by video call, O Baixinho He reviewed his more than 24 years as a professional player. However, the most resounding query was for the decision he made in 1994when he left the Barcelona to return to his country and wear the Flamengo.

"I don't regret it one bit, I would do it again. I was in Barcelona for a year and a half, but I had already been in Holland for five and a half years. There were seven years in total in Europe. After the World Cup, when I came to Rio to celebrate, I realized it was time to go back to play here in Brazil. Also to be close to my children, my parents, my friends and, mainly, the beach … although Barcelona also has it, but the climate is different"Explained the Chapulín, in dialogue with Sports Balloon, about the action that surprised everyone in those years.

El Chapulín explained why he decided to leave Barcelona after winning the World Cup in 1994

His passage through the Blaugrana it was short but forceful, in a season and a half, O Baixinho managed to score 39 goals in 65 games played and raised the trophy of the League of Spain. A few days ago, his former teammates recognized that the player was one of the weaknesses of coach Johan Cruyff, however, he decided to leave. "I decided that my happiness was worth more at that moment than the financial question and I think I fulfilled my purpose"he finished.

The former striker who claims to have scored 1002 goals, although official records account for 774 screams in 987 games, accepted questions from users and opined about who is the best forward center in history: “After Romário, it was Ronaldo. Insurance". In addition, they made the same query but about the current situation and although he hesitated in his choice, he ended up leaning towards a compatriot: "A good 9 … it's hard (laughs). But let's talk about a Brazilian player, before Covid … I think Gabigol (Gabriel Barbosa, from Flamengo) ”.

Further, Romario It did not escape a sensitive subject such as the murder of George Floyd, the African American who died in Minneapolis as a result of police abuse. “Fortunately I never suffered racism but it is something of every day in the world. This that happened in the United States is one more act of many that occurred, but it is over. The thought of the world is that this was the last time we let something like this happen. It is sad what happened", Held.

Romario launched a dart against FIFA for the sanctions it imposes on racist actions in football

(AFP)

And he added about racism in football: “The penalties imposed by FIFA in cases of racism are light, the club is paid a financial fine or some games are played without fans. That way nothing will change. ".

Another of the topics discussed was his vision of current sport, which Romario considered that no longer appeals to him as much. "Football got really boring. When the players go to give an interview, they seem to want to say something, but it doesn't end what they really want to say. Unfortunately it has a lot to do with what surrounds the players. Soccer is boring and irreverence is sadly behind, "he concluded.

