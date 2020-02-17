The racist insults to Marega began in the warming

Embarrassment in Portuguese football after Marega decided to leave the pitch after the racist chants in Guimaraes in the Portuguese league match against Porto.

At one point, a group of 'amateurs' begin to insult and perform racist chants to Marega. After being a constant throughout the crash, and seeing that the referee did not act the striker of the Portuguese team decides to leave the field despite the rejection of his teammates who tried to prevent his departure from the feud. Even your technician Sergio Conçeiçao choose to replace it, before it goes to the changing room tunnel.

The newspaper A Bola publishes today on its website some unpublished images in which it is appreciated how Marega was already incredibly warmed up, without anyone doing anything. An attitude that followed during the game and that embarrasses Portuguese football.

Here is the unpublished video of our A Bola teammates where the unfortunate insults to the Porto forward are appreciated. Among them "fucking black" or "donkey" These are some of the unfortunate expressions heard in this video.