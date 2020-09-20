The Punisher and Glow director will direct the Disney + series

After the signing of the directors of bad Boys For Lifes and the first rumors about the collaboration of the directors of Captain Marvel, another couple of super-directors join the team of Ms. Marvel: it is about Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

If the former is known in the field of documentary feature films, for which it also won two Oscars, in the curriculum of the latter there are many successful television series and, above all, from the most disparate styles: Menon has in fact directed some episodes of The Walking Dead, The Punisher, DC Universe’s Titans, Glow and even of The Man in The High Castle e The Magicians. Excellent choices for the Marvel house, which will surely prove interesting for the same off the screens Ms. Marvel.

In the series we will explore the double life of Khamala Khan, a teenage super-heroine from New Jersey of Pakistani origins who will have to divide her time between her high school commitments and the fight against crime. To date no name has yet been given for the interpreter of the protagonist, although that of Geraldine Viswanathan has popped up among the possible candidates for Ms. Marvel and the casting for Ms. Marvel has already started some time ago. Who would you choose to play the heroine? Let us know in the comments section.