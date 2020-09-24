The Promised Neverland Returns: Weekly Shonen Jump will publish a new chapter

Weekly Shonen Jump is preparing to publish its number 43-2020, scheduled for Monday in Japan and Sunday evening with the chapters on MangaPlus. But readers are already focused on the next volume: there will be a Demon Slayer spin-off focused on Rengoku, but the well-known manga The Promised Neverland will also return, which ended a few months ago.

The Promised Neverland will return in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 44-2020 with a self-contained chapter. This will consist of 16 pages, some of which in color and will serve to celebrate the release of the volume 20 and the transmission of the first season of the anime, waiting for the second scheduled for January 2021 to arrive.

A gift therefore to the readers who supported the story of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka in the Shueisha magazine until the end. It is not specified whether the story of the three kids who grew up in Grace Field will be a sequel after the latest events or if it will be a story that we have not yet seen and prepared for the occasion.

The issue 44 of Weekly Shonen Jump will be published on October 5, 2020 in Japan, while for now there are no announcements on a possible arrival of the special chapter of The Promised Neverland on MangaPlus with English translation. Meanwhile, the designer Demizu Posuka has been busy with the cover of a fashion magazine.