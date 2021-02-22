The ONE PIECE anime shows the deadly and anticipated clash between Oden and Whitebeard

The world of ONE PIECE currently has many characters that could destroy entire islands with a few attacks. And these men were also present in the past, as we are discovering gradually with Oden Kozuki’s flashback. Narrated by his faithful samurai, the Nine Red Sheaths, continues the story about the past of one of the strongest swordsmen.

The episode 963 of ONE PIECE published on Crunchyroll once again makes Oden Kozuki the protagonist, but this time the samurai is joined by another character. After mentioning the Pirates Rocks, ONE PIECE’s anime features Edward Newgate, known as Whitebeard, in its youthful version. And what would happen was already hinted at in the ONE PIECE 963 preview last week.

The pirate lands in Wanokuni where he will be attacked by Oden. The two will give life to an exceptional meeting where initially they seem to be on equal terms: Oden uses his katanas, Enma and Ame no Habakiri, while Whitebeard shows off his brave naginata Murakumogiri. The video below is an excerpt from ONE PIECE episode 963 which shows us the battle between Oden and Whitebeard.

In the end though Whitebeard will also unleash the Gura Gura, punching Oden in the face and he is thrown away. With Whitebeard, a new life seems to begin for Oden.