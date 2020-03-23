The new trailer for Soul will arrive today

Share it:

Just a week after 'Onward' has hit theaters, Disney and Pixar will release the first full trailer for their upcoming joint movie, 'Soul,' which will hit theaters this summer.

The new film is another introspective adventure arrived from the famous flexo studio, directed by one of the directors of 'Del revés', Pete Docter, who was recently named chief of Pixar. The studio announced via Twitter on Wednesday a new poster in addition to announcing that the new trailer will be released on Thursday.

"Do not miss the joys of life. Discover 'Soul', from Disney and Pixar in 100 days. New trailer tomorrowThe poster also contains another phrase "Everyone has a soul, Joe Gardner is about to find his."

'Soul' stars Jamie Foxx in its original version, lending his voice to the protagonist, Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who is forced to put his dreams on hold when he becomes a teacher. After Joe suddenly dies in an accident, his soul is sent to a kingdom called You Seminar, and his life begins later. Tina Fey He plays a character named 22, whom Joe meets in You Seminar, and doesn't believe that life on Earth is all that it seems to be.

"We spoke to many people who represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and asked, 'What do you think a soul is?' " Docter was commenting on his new movie. "They all said 'vaporous' and 'ethereal', not 'physical'. So we thought, 'Great! How do we do this?'. We are used to toys, cars, things that are much more important and easy to reference. This was a big challenge, but I must say I think the team really put together some great things that are really indicative of those words, but can also be identified"

While 'Soul' opens in June in the United States, the film will hit theaters in Spain on august 7.